Betis - Alaves prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to our esteemed readers an exclusive prediction for the Betis - Alaves match, as the teams clash in the 25th round of La Liga.

Betis

This season proves challenging for Betis; the team currently occupies the sixth position in La Liga. Ascending further presents difficulties, as they trail by 8 points from the fifth place, with competitors breathing down their necks. In the previous round, the "green-and-whites" triumphed away against one of the underdogs, Cadiz, with a scoreline of 2-0. The club is currently enjoying a decent streak in the league, having amassed 7 points in three encounters. Five players are sidelined due to injuries, including the stellar Isco. This week, Betis suffered a sensational defeat at their home ground against Dinamo Zagreb in the Round of 16 of the Conference League; however, the second leg still lies ahead.

Alaves

Alaves navigates through the current season at mid-table level, presently occupying the 12th position in the league, boasting a solid 10-point cushion from the relegation zone. In the previous round, the club settled for a draw at home against Villarreal, 1-1, despite displaying superiority over their opponents. Alaves has garnered just one point in the last two encounters, following a streak of three victories. Their primary objective this season undoubtedly revolves around securing their top-flight status, hence they are ahead of schedule in this regard.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first encounter this season, the teams played out a draw, 1-1. They also crossed paths in the Copa del Rey, where Alaves emerged victorious at home, 1-0.

Matches involving these teams seldom yield high scores; in 8 out of 24 encounters featuring Alaves, the total goals remained under 2.5, while Betis has an even lower proportion, with 7 out of 24 matches.

Betis vs Alaves Prediction

We anticipate a challenging and unpredictable match, with the hosts slightly favored. Betis will strive to redeem themselves after their European misstep, prioritizing the domestic league. Considering the statistical trends, we expect a low-scoring affair, thus favoring a total goals under 2.5 wager.