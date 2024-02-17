RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Betis - Alaves prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Betis - Alaves prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves prediction
Real Betis Real Betis
LaLiga Spain 18 feb 2024, 15:00 Real Betis - Deportivo Alaves
-
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio Benito Villamarin
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

We present to our esteemed readers an exclusive prediction for the Betis - Alaves match, as the teams clash in the 25th round of La Liga.

Betis

This season proves challenging for Betis; the team currently occupies the sixth position in La Liga. Ascending further presents difficulties, as they trail by 8 points from the fifth place, with competitors breathing down their necks. In the previous round, the "green-and-whites" triumphed away against one of the underdogs, Cadiz, with a scoreline of 2-0. The club is currently enjoying a decent streak in the league, having amassed 7 points in three encounters. Five players are sidelined due to injuries, including the stellar Isco. This week, Betis suffered a sensational defeat at their home ground against Dinamo Zagreb in the Round of 16 of the Conference League; however, the second leg still lies ahead.

Alaves

Alaves navigates through the current season at mid-table level, presently occupying the 12th position in the league, boasting a solid 10-point cushion from the relegation zone. In the previous round, the club settled for a draw at home against Villarreal, 1-1, despite displaying superiority over their opponents. Alaves has garnered just one point in the last two encounters, following a streak of three victories. Their primary objective this season undoubtedly revolves around securing their top-flight status, hence they are ahead of schedule in this regard.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first encounter this season, the teams played out a draw, 1-1. They also crossed paths in the Copa del Rey, where Alaves emerged victorious at home, 1-0.
  • Matches involving these teams seldom yield high scores; in 8 out of 24 encounters featuring Alaves, the total goals remained under 2.5, while Betis has an even lower proportion, with 7 out of 24 matches.

Betis vs Alaves Prediction

We anticipate a challenging and unpredictable match, with the hosts slightly favored. Betis will strive to redeem themselves after their European misstep, prioritizing the domestic league. Considering the statistical trends, we expect a low-scoring affair, thus favoring a total goals under 2.5 wager.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction UFC 298 Today, 20:00 Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Robert Whittaker Odds: 1.71 Paulo Costa Recommended Linebet
Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction NBL Today, 22:00 Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Melbourne United Odds: 1.66 Illawarra Hawks Bet now MelBet
Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction UFC 298 Today, 22:00 Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Alex Volkanovski Odds: 1.86 Iliya Topuria Bet now MelBet
Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 18 feb 2024, 01:00 Central Coast vs Western Sydney prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Central Coast Mariners Odds: 1.54 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Recommended MelBet
Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 18 feb 2024, 01:00 Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Macarthur FC Odds: 1.5 Wellington Phoenix Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:30 Spanish press reports that Kylian Mbappe has already signed a preliminary contract with Real Madrid Football news Today, 15:28 "Proud of the result against this team". Pochettino commented on the draw with Mancester City Football news Today, 15:26 Liverpool and Arsenal won. How the world reacted to the draw between Man City and Chelsea Football news Today, 15:02 "Psychological uplift for competitors". Experts' opinion on the match Manchester City vs Chelsea Football news Today, 14:59 Holand's terrible match. Player ratings for the match Manchester City vs Chelsea 1:1 Football news Today, 14:38 Barcelona, ​​thanks to a late penalty, snatched victory over Celta Football news Today, 14:32 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 14:29 The draw favored Liverpool. Rodri saved Manchester City from defeat in the match against Chelsea Football news Today, 14:04 Ronaldo's goal assisted Al Nassr in overcoming Al-Fateh Football news Today, 14:03 Too much. Guardiola was furious after conceding a goal against Chelsea
Sport Predictions
MMA Today Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 MMA Today Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Central Coast vs Western Sydney prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Football 18 feb 2024 Lazio vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football 18 feb 2024 Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024