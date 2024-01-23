RU RU NG NG KE KE
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin prediction
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Germany 24 jan 2024, 14:30 Bayern Munich - Union Berlin
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Union Berlin Union Berlin
On January 24th, the rescheduled match of the 13th round of the Bundesliga will take place between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin. Our experts have prepared an exclusive forecast for this event.

Bayern Munich

The Munich club is at risk of experiencing a disappointing season, a situation unfamiliar to their fans who are accustomed to trophy success. Bayern has already suffered a sensational exit from the German Cup. In the Bundesliga, they currently sit in second place, trailing the leader by a significant 7 points, albeit with a game in hand. In the last round, the club unexpectedly lost at home to Werder Bremen with a score of 0-1. Despite potential forgiveness for such a setback due to their Champions League aspirations, Bayern is not showcasing their typical dominant football. Jokes circulate that this slump is due to the "Curse of Kane," as Harry Kane has yet to win trophies.

Union Berlin

Union Berlin is also navigating a challenging season. Their debut in the Champions League group stage ended with a last-place finish. Matters worsened in the Bundesliga, where the club found itself among the lower-ranked teams. Currently positioned 15th in the league table, the question of avoiding relegation remains pertinent, with only a three-point gap from the danger zone. In the last round, Union Berlin managed to secure a goalless draw away against Freiburg.

Head-to-Head History

The teams have a relatively limited history of direct clashes, with Bayern holding a clear advantage. In the previous season, Union Berlin lost 0-3 away and played to a 1-1 draw at home.

Match Prediction Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin

On paper, Bayern is considered the undisputed favorite, though Union Berlin has demonstrated their ability to play effectively and capitalize on mistakes. The hosts will be eager to redeem themselves after the recent setback, but they remain vulnerable. The encounter is likely to have Bayern's dominance, yet we take the risk to bet on both teams scoring.

