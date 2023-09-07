RU RU NG NG
Albania Albania
European Championship 10 sep 2023, 14:45 Albania - Poland
-
- : -
International, Tirana, Air Albania Stadium
Poland Poland
On September 10, Air Albania Stadium (Tirana) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Albania will compete with Poland. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Albania


The team was never able to repeat the success of De Biasi, which led to the debut of a recent outsider at the so-called “great” tournament. Moreover, it even managed to win once at the Euro 2016. They haven’t achieved anything like that again (except for winning the group in the League C of the Nations League), although “the Eagles” maintain a certain, quite good level. As for the new qualification, the team, being under the rule of Sylvinho, started well. It began with a defeat, but that minimal failure was in the away battle against the favourite, Poland. On the other hand, the team managed to confidently beat both Moldova (2-0) and Faroe Islands (3-1), moreover, that happened at the away arena in June. The autumn began with a trip to the Czech Republic, where it, having conceded first, played a draw.

Poland


The team, being under the rule of Mikhnevich, played well in the previous year. Czesław made his debut, winning the play-offs, after which his players performed well in the Nations League. Finally, it managed to overcome the group stage in Qatar. Nevertheless, the 1-3 misfire in the 1/8 finals with France, which was the titleholder at that moment and the future silver medallist, made the management part ways with that coach. “The Team” was entrusted to an experienced and quite successful specialist, Fernando Santos. The Portuguese mentor immediately failed, debuting with a 1-3 result in the battle against Czech Republic. The weak-willed 2-3 score with the outsider from Moldova in Chişinău was an even more serious slap in the face. There was a serious threat of losing points in the match with Faroe Islands on Thursday. Nevertheless, firstly, the referee, having looked at the replay, put an unobvious penalty (he interpreted the moment as a handball). Secondly, Lewandowski converted that shot and then scored from the game.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Poland won 9 out of 11 head-to-head matches, moreover, it is reasonable to mention that both draws took place back in the 70s and 80s of the previous century. “The Kadra”, despite all the problems, won in Warsaw thanks to Świderski’s only goal in March.

Predictions


Bookmakers expect a stubborn fight, which is characterized by the final success of the guests. Still, they didn’t impress in September, so, one can try the bet on “the hosts will not lose” (odd: 1.7).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
