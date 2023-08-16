Ziyech finally found a new club

According to well-known insider Fabrizio Romano, the English “Chelsea” has reached an agreement in principle on the transfer of midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

According to an insider, the deal has not yet been officially completed.

At the moment, the Turkish club is awaiting the results of the player's medical examination. Earlier, the Saudi club Al-Nasr refused to acquire a Moroccan player due to health problems found in him, especially with his knee. What is the health situation of the player now - is unknown.

Hakim Ziyech made 24 appearances for Chelsea in London last season 2022/2023 and provided three assists.

Before moving to London, the Moroccan midfielder played for Ajax, Twente and Heerenveen. Together with Chelsea, he became the owner of the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the winner of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Last season, Chelsea played worse than expected, taking only 12th place in the Premier League.