Zagnolo is close to a return to the Italian championship

Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zagnolo is close to returning to the Italian championship.

As you know, the 23-year-old footballer moved to Turkey from Roma in February this year.

According to SportItalia, Zagnolo wants to return to his homeland, where Juventus are interested in his services.

The Italians see the Italian as a replacement for Angel di Maria, who is leaving the club as a free agent.

"Juventus are considering Zagnolo on loan with the option or obligation to buy him out for 25 million euros.