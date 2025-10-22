ES ES FR FR
"Yamal will be 100% ready for El Clásico" - Hansi Flick on the Barcelona starlet's fitness

Both teams are gearing up for Sunday's clash.
Football news Today, 04:19
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, talks to Lamine Yamal Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona is placing high hopes on Lamine ahead of the upcoming El Clásico.

Details: Barcelona's 60-year-old head coach Hansi Flick, speaking after a Champions League victory over Olympiacos, shared his thoughts on the form of the 18-year-old Blaugrana sensation ahead of Sunday's showdown against Real Madrid:

"He has no physical issues whatsoever. On Sunday, it will be a different Lamine, he will be 100 percent ready. Last year, Lamine proved himself in big matches, and I have no doubt he'll do it again," Flick said.

Yesterday, Barcelona demolished Greek side Olympiacos 6-1 in the third round of the Champions League, and this Sunday, the Catalans will face off against Real Madrid in El Clásico.

Barcelona is unbeaten in El Clásico for five consecutive matches.

Reminder: Goal-scoring machine. Barcelona net their 100th home goal under Flick

