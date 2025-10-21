ES ES FR FR
Goal-scoring machine. Barcelona net their 100th home goal under Flick

Barcelona faced Olympiacos at home in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League, and the night brought a remarkable milestone.

Details: By the seventh minute, Barcelona had already taken the lead through Fermín López. That strike marked Barcelona’s 100th home goal under Hansi Flick’s management. The Catalans have reached this tally in just 34 home matches, averaging an impressive 2.9 goals per game at their own ground.

This match also saw Lamine Yamal become the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history to make 25 appearances in the competition. The Barcelona prodigy is only 18 years and 100 days old.

Reminder: On Tuesday, October 21, Barcelona hosted Olympiacos in the third round of the UEFA Champions League — and once again, the Catalans made history.

