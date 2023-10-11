RU RU NG NG
Xabi Alonso may leave Bayer to work for Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Bayern

Xabi Alonso may leave Bayer to work for Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Bayern

Football news Today, 12:47
Steven Perez
Xabi Alonso may leave Bayer to work for Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Bayern

Bayer Leverkusen's head coach, Xabi Alonso, could leave the club to work for Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Bayern, according to Bild.

Reporters claim that Xabi Alonso has an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen that allows him to move to Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Bayern, and this agreement comes into effect in 2024. The former Spanish national team player signed a contract with the German club last summer, which was supposed to keep him at Bayer Leverkusen until 2026. Alonso has a glittering playing career with all three of these clubs, winning numerous major titles.

There have already been discussions this season about Xabi Alonso potentially taking over at Real Madrid in the future after Carlo Ancelotti departs the club. Last year, Klopp signed a new contract with Liverpool, tying him to Anfield until 2026, making it unlikely for Alonso to contend for his position.

The Spanish coach continues to work with Bayer Leverkusen and has had an excellent start to the Bundesliga season. After seven matchdays, Leverkusen tops the league table. Last season, Alonso guided the team to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League.

