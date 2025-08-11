With respect to a colleague. Pep Guardiola congratulates Filippo Inzaghi on his birthday

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to his colleague Filippo Inzaghi, who celebrated his birthday on August 9. The Spaniard posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page.

Guardiola shared several photos with the Italian and captioned them with a succinct message in Italian: “Happy birthday! @pippoinzaghi”.

The snapshots were taken during a friendly match between Manchester City and Palermo, which took place on Inzaghi’s birthday, August 9.

For the record, Filippo Inzaghi is the current manager of Palermo, having taken charge this summer. Previously, he was the head coach of Pisa, guiding them to promotion to Serie A.

As a player, Inzaghi is best known for his stints with AC Milan and Juventus. With the Rossoneri, he won the Champions League twice. He was also part of the Italy squad that lifted the World Cup in 2006.

It’s worth noting that the friendly between City and Palermo ended with a convincing 3-0 victory for the English side.