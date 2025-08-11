RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle With respect to a colleague. Pep Guardiola congratulates Filippo Inzaghi on his birthday

With respect to a colleague. Pep Guardiola congratulates Filippo Inzaghi on his birthday

The legendary Italian turns 52
Lifestyle Today, 08:39
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Pep Guardiola and Filippo Inzaghi before the match between Manchester City and Palermo Photo: https://www.instagram.com/pepteam / Author unknown

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to his colleague Filippo Inzaghi, who celebrated his birthday on August 9. The Spaniard posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page.

Guardiola shared several photos with the Italian and captioned them with a succinct message in Italian: “Happy birthday! @pippoinzaghi”.

The snapshots were taken during a friendly match between Manchester City and Palermo, which took place on Inzaghi’s birthday, August 9.

For the record, Filippo Inzaghi is the current manager of Palermo, having taken charge this summer. Previously, he was the head coach of Pisa, guiding them to promotion to Serie A.

As a player, Inzaghi is best known for his stints with AC Milan and Juventus. With the Rossoneri, he won the Champions League twice. He was also part of the Italy squad that lifted the World Cup in 2006.

It’s worth noting that the friendly between City and Palermo ended with a convincing 3-0 victory for the English side.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Palermo Palermo Schedule Palermo News Palermo Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores