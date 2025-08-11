RU RU ES ES FR FR
Erling Haaland reacts to Manchester City's friendly against Palermo

The Norwegian striker enjoyed his trip to Italy
Football news Today, 03:13
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland in a friendly match against Palermo Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland shared his impressions of the preseason friendly against Italian side Palermo. The forward posted his thoughts on his Instagram page.

Haaland uploaded photos from the match and captioned them, “Always a great time in Italy! Until next time 🇮🇹🫶🏻”. The Norwegian is clearly thrilled with his time in Italy, where he also spent part of his summer vacation earlier this year.

It's worth noting that the match against Palermo ended in a confident 3-0 victory for Manchester City. Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the encounter. Additionally, the Norwegian striker captained the team for the game.

This clash with the Italian side was the first and only preseason fixture for the English club.

Let us remind you, the Citizens’ official season kicks off very soon. The opening round of the Premier League takes place on August 16, when Manchester City travel to face Wolverhampton.

