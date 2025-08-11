Tottenham looking to strengthen with Savinho. Manchester City open to deal

This summer, Tottenham brought in a new manager, sold Son, and now aims to boost their squad with a fresh signing from Manchester City.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spurs have reached out to the Citizens regarding a possible transfer for Savinho. The player appears to be open to the move, and talks between the clubs are currently underway. Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has described Savinho as the perfect fit for his squad.

Last season, Savinho made 48 appearances for City's first team, netting 3 goals and providing 13 assists.

The player joined Manchester City last summer from French side Troyes for €25 million. His current contract with the Citizens runs until 2029.

Reminder: Tottenham announced the signing of 30-year-old defensive midfielder João Palhinha from Bayern Munich and the Portugal national team.