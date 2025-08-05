Official: João Palhinha joins Tottenham
The deal is officially done.
Football news Today, 07:17Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/SpursOfficial
A major challenge awaits the Portuguese midfielder.
Details: Today, Tottenham's official X (formerly Twitter) page announced the signing of 30-year-old defensive midfielder João Palhinha from Bayern Munich and the Portugal national team on a loan deal.
The loan agreement will cost Spurs €5 million and is set for one year.
Palhinha has already chosen his squad number—he will wear the number 6 shirt.
Palhinha joined Bayern last summer from English side Fulham. The Munich club paid €51 million for his transfer, but in his debut season he struggled to secure a regular place in the starting lineup, making just 10 starts in 25 matches.
Reminder: "Here we go". Son Heung-min moves to Los Angeles
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa LeagueHamrun SpartansMaccabi Tel Aviv13:00
-
-
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueMalmoe FFFC Copenhagen13:00
-
-
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueKF ShkendijaQarabag FK14:00
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueDynamo KyivPafos FC14:00
-
-
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)AccringtonOldham14:45
-
-
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference LeagueKlaksvikNeman Grodno14:45
-
-
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions LeagueRangersViktoria Plzen14:45
-
-
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions LeagueKairat AlmatySlovan Bratislava11:00
-
-
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa LeagueRFSKuPS13:00
-
-
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions LeagueSalzburgClub Brugge13:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:41 Wirtz reveals if his transfer fee puts pressure on him Lifestyle Today, 07:23 Serena Williams shares photos from an exciting trip with her daughters Football news Today, 07:17 Official: João Palhinha joins Tottenham Football news Today, 06:54 Is a boycott brewing? Crystal Palace removes all references to the Conference League from website Football news Today, 06:40 Official: Thomas Partey rejects all allegations and is released on bail Football news Today, 06:09 Neymar reacts to Santos' victory over Juventude and his brace Football news Today, 06:08 Moyes believes he can bring out the best in Grealish at Everton Football news Today, 06:05 Borussia Dortmund wants to sign Fábio Silva from Wolverhampton Football news Today, 05:44 Lamine Yamal reacts to Barcelona's final Asian tour match against Daegu Football news Today, 05:36 Masterful execution: Sarri's signature style and a stunning Lazio goal
Sport Predictions
Football Today Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Football Today Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football Today Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football Today Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Football Today Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025