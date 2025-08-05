Official: João Palhinha joins Tottenham

A major challenge awaits the Portuguese midfielder.

Details: Today, Tottenham's official X (formerly Twitter) page announced the signing of 30-year-old defensive midfielder João Palhinha from Bayern Munich and the Portugal national team on a loan deal.

The loan agreement will cost Spurs €5 million and is set for one year.

Palhinha has already chosen his squad number—he will wear the number 6 shirt.

Palhinha joined Bayern last summer from English side Fulham. The Munich club paid €51 million for his transfer, but in his debut season he struggled to secure a regular place in the starting lineup, making just 10 starts in 25 matches.

