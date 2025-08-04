"Here we go": Son Heung-min moves to Los Angeles

Son Heung-min spent many years at Tottenham, managed to win a trophy with the Spurs, and has now decided to make a change in his club career.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has dropped his signature "here we go" regarding Son's transfer to Los Angeles FC. All parties have reached a verbal agreement. Tottenham will receive €15 million for this transfer. Son will not return to England with the Spurs—he will wait for the documents to be signed.

Earlier, it was reported that the Americans are ready to offer Son a lucrative contract—we're talking about a salary of around $20 million per year. If the deal is finalized, he will become the second highest-paid player in the league.

Reminder: Son joined Tottenham in 2015 and has since played 454 matches for the club, scoring 173 goals and providing 101 assists.

Among the Korean's achievements are winning the Europa League in 2025 and claiming the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021/22 season.