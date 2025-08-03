RU RU ES ES FR FR
Contract nearly as big as Messi's. Son Heung-min set to become MLS's next superstar

Contract nearly as big as Messi's. Son Heung-min set to become MLS's next superstar

Tottenham legend to continue his career across the Atlantic
Football news Today, 16:30
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Contract nearly as big as Messi's. Son Heung-min set to become MLS's next superstar Photo: x.com/premierleague

Son Heung-min has announced his departure from Tottenham and is on the verge of moving across the Atlantic. The South Korean star could soon continue his career in MLS, according to reputable insider Nicolò Schira.

According to the source, Los Angeles FC have emerged as the leading contenders for the Korean international. The American club is ready to lure Son with a jaw-dropping contract—reportedly offering a salary of around $20 million per year. Should he sign such a deal, he would become the second-highest earner in the league, trailing only Lionel Messi of Inter Miami, whose income stands at $20.45 million per season.

As a reminder, Son joined Tottenham in 2015 and has since made 454 appearances for the club, scoring 173 goals and providing 101 assists. Among his achievements are winning the Europa League in 2025 and claiming the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021/22 season.

