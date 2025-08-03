Faces the risk of not playing again this year. Maddison leaves the stadium on crutches

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has once again found himself among the injured. The playmaker sustained an injury during a friendly against Newcastle in South Korea, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Maddison came on in the second half, but shortly after found himself down on the turf. The injury seemed innocuous at first, but the aftermath was alarming—James had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

After the match, the midfielder appeared in the mixed zone moving with the aid of crutches. His demeanor spoke volumes—his hood was pulled down almost over his eyes, and his head was bowed. According to Thomas Frank, the situation is a serious concern. Earlier reports suggested a suspected cruciate ligament tear in his knee.

James Maddison coming through the mixed zone on crutches. He understandably looked devastated with his hood pulled down low. Thomas Frank said it was the same knee as before and thinks it's a bad one. pic.twitter.com/NCYcmtWSnK — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) August 3, 2025

It's important to note that Maddison had only recently recovered from a knee injury suffered in May, and now faces the prospect of another lengthy spell on the sidelines.