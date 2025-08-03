Shock for Tottenham. Maddison suspected of cruciate ligament rupture
James Maddison has suffered another injury—and this time, it could be truly serious. During Tottenham's friendly against Newcastle (1-1), the midfielder was forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher after going down without any contact from an opponent.
According to Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, initial concerns involve the same knee that troubled Maddison at the end of last season. The player himself left the stadium on crutches.
Medical experts suspect the nature of the fall—valgus knee bending, a change of direction, and the absence of contact—could point to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear. However, less severe injuries are also possible: meniscus damage, a medial collateral ligament sprain, or even just a contusion.
Estimated recovery times:
- For an ACL tear — around 9 months
- For a meniscus injury — 3–4 months
- For a contusion — up to a week
It's worth noting that in just 10 days, Tottenham are set to face PSG in the UEFA Super Cup—meaning the club could be without their main playmaker for a crucial fixture.