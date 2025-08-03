RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Shock for Tottenham. Maddison suspected of cruciate ligament rupture

Shock for Tottenham. Maddison suspected of cruciate ligament rupture

England midfielder faces lengthy spell on the sidelines
Football news Today, 10:20
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Shock for Tottenham. Maddison suspected of cruciate ligament rupture Photo: x.com/BigAngeEra

James Maddison has suffered another injury—and this time, it could be truly serious. During Tottenham's friendly against Newcastle (1-1), the midfielder was forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher after going down without any contact from an opponent.

According to Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, initial concerns involve the same knee that troubled Maddison at the end of last season. The player himself left the stadium on crutches.

Medical experts suspect the nature of the fall—valgus knee bending, a change of direction, and the absence of contact—could point to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear. However, less severe injuries are also possible: meniscus damage, a medial collateral ligament sprain, or even just a contusion.

Estimated recovery times:

  • For an ACL tear — around 9 months
  • For a meniscus injury — 3–4 months
  • For a contusion — up to a week

It's worth noting that in just 10 days, Tottenham are set to face PSG in the UEFA Super Cup—meaning the club could be without their main playmaker for a crucial fixture.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles Yesterday, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:57 Grealish reconsidering his exit? Personal talk with Guardiola impacts his future Football news Today, 11:45 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 11:35 Faces the risk of not playing again this year. Maddison leaves the stadium on crutches Football news Today, 11:04 Old problem. The nature of Messi's injury revealed Football news Today, 10:46 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 10:20 Shock for Tottenham. Maddison suspected of cruciate ligament rupture Football news Today, 09:49 Financial support. Barcelona to receive backing from former sponsor Football news Today, 09:14 It looks very serious. Maddison injured in match against Newcastle Football news Today, 08:34 Ademola Lookman requests transfer from Atalanta. The player wants to join Inter Football news Today, 08:08 Following in Ferguson’s footsteps. Rúben Amorim says he wants to stay in Manchester for 20 years!
Sport Predictions
Football Today Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Who will claim their first win of the season? Football Today Charleroi vs Sint-Truiden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025 Football Today Porto vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025 Football Today Manchester United vs Everton prediction, H2H and likely lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Ceará vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Football Today Cincinnati vs Juárez prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Atlético Mineiro vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Vitoria vs Palmeiras: will Palmeiras close the gap on the league leaders? Football Today Internacional vs São Paulo: Will São Paulo extend their winning streak? Football Today Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores