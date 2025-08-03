RU RU ES ES FR FR
It looks very serious. Maddison injured in match against Newcastle

Spurs' leader suffers another injury
Football news Today, 09:14
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
It looks very serious. Maddison injured in match against Newcastle Photo: x.com/HQpcrt

Tottenham's talisman James Maddison is sidelined once again. The midfielder sustained an injury during a friendly against Newcastle.

Maddison came on in the 75th minute but was forced to request a substitution just ten minutes later. The midfielder went down without contact and couldn’t leave the pitch on his own — he was carried off in tears on a stretcher.

The nature and extent of the injury remain unknown, but at first glance the situation appears very serious. Notably, the 28-year-old Englishman had only just recovered from an injury that forced him to miss the closing matches of last season.

