It looks very serious. Maddison injured in match against Newcastle

Tottenham's talisman James Maddison is sidelined once again. The midfielder sustained an injury during a friendly against Newcastle.

Maddison came on in the 75th minute but was forced to request a substitution just ten minutes later. The midfielder went down without contact and couldn’t leave the pitch on his own — he was carried off in tears on a stretcher.

James Maddison falls down and has to be taken out in a stretcher in what seems to be a serious injury. 🏴



The player was carried in tears. 🚑



The nature and extent of the injury remain unknown, but at first glance the situation appears very serious. Notably, the 28-year-old Englishman had only just recovered from an injury that forced him to miss the closing matches of last season.