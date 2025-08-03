Monstrous miss from Mathys Tel! Nick Pope saves Newcastle

In Son Heung-min's final game for Tottenham, Mathys Tel decided to bid farewell to the winger in his own unique style.



Details: In the 18th minute of the friendly between Newcastle and Tottenham, Spurs winger Mathys Tel broke through one-on-one with Newcastle keeper Nick Pope. After a series of unnecessary feints, Tel fired at goal, but the goalkeeper managed to parry the shot, keeping the score at 1-0.

Reminder: Mathys Tel joined Tottenham in January on loan from Bayern Munich and signed a permanent deal with the club this summer.



