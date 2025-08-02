RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news An era comes to an end! Son Heung-min to leave Tottenham this summer!

An era comes to an end! Son Heung-min to leave Tottenham this summer!

The South Korean winger spent 10 years at the club
Football news Today, 01:30
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Son Heung-min holds the Europa League trophy Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham winger Son Heung-min has decided to part ways with the London club.

Details: The South Korea international has informed Tottenham’s management that he wants to leave the club. Son has spent 10 years in London and this year clinched his first trophy with the team – the UEFA Europa League Cup.

I have asked to leave Spurs. My decision is made, I’ve done everything I could here, and now I need a new challenge. This is the hardest decision of my life. I came to North London as a kid. I leave as a young man.

Reports indicate the player is in talks with LAFC. Clubs from Saudi Arabia have also shown interest, but nothing concrete has materialized yet.

During his decade at the club, Son featured in 454 matches, netted 173 goals, and provided 101 assists, making him one of the most prolific players in Tottenham’s history. Transfermarkt values the Korean at €20 million, with his current contract running for another year.

See also: Bayern midfielder Palhinha returns to England. Medical already scheduled

Latest News
Sport Predictions
