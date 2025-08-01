Bayern midfielder Palhinha returns to England. Medical already scheduled

João Palhinha's move from Fulham to Bayern Munich last summer came as quite a surprise, but the Portuguese midfielder didn't stay long with the German champions.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Portuguese midfielder is on the verge of joining Tottenham on loan. The Spurs will also have an option to buy Palhinha for £26 million and have agreed to cover his full salary. The midfielder is scheduled to undergo a medical with the North London side today.

Reminder: Palhinha is still under contract with Bayern until 2028, having joined the club last year for £47.4 million. Although he wanted to stay and fight for his place, it became clear that Vincent Kompany does not see him fitting into his system. Last season, Palhinha started just 10 Bundesliga matches.