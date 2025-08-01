Terrible news. Bayern Munich goalkeeper loses his son

A tragedy has struck the family of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich—his son has passed away.

Details: The footballer himself shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram account. The tragedy occurred several weeks ago. His son had been battling a serious illness and, unfortunately, was unable to overcome it.

Sven Ulreich announces that his son Len passed away a few weeks ago following a serious illness



Wishing a lot of strength to Sven and his family. RIP Len 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/2oor1uRYRL — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 1, 2025

It’s worth noting that Ulreich recently extended his contract with Bayern for another season—the new deal runs until the summer of 2026.

Not long ago, the sporting world was shaken by another tragic loss—the legendary German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier passed away. She was caught in a rockfall while climbing Laila Peak in Pakistan.

Reminder: The sports community has expressed its condolences regarding this tragedy. In particular, Munich’s Bayern also sent words of support to the Dahlmeier family.