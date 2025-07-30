The death of Dahlmeier. How the world is reacting to the tragic news

On Wednesday, July 30, the passing of legendary German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier was reported. The sporting world has responded to this tragic news.

Details: The German Olympic Committee stated that the biathlete's death has shaken them, emphasizing that she was much more than just an Olympic champion.

Quote: "The news of the death of two-time Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier in a terrible mountaineering accident has deeply shocked all of us in the Olympic movement. She lost her life in her beloved mountains," said the President of the International Olympic Committee.

Schweren Herzens nehmen wir Abschied von Laura Dahlmeier 🖤



Ihr plötzlicher Tod macht uns fassungslos.



Sie war mehr als eine Olympiasiegerin – sie war ein Mensch mit Herz, Haltung und Vision.



Deine Geschichte wird weiterleben, Laura.

The news about the passing of two-time Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier in a terrible mountaineering accident is deeply shocking for all of us in the Olympic Movement. She lost her life in her beloved mountains.



Laura made history at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics…

The International Biathlon Union also responded to the news. Both Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 paid their respects as well.

Former Olympic and World Champion Laura Dahlmeier has passed away following a severe accident during a mountaineering trip in Pakistan.



The IBU and the entire biathlon family mourn the death of Dahlmeier - our thoughts are with her friends, teammates and her family. 🖤

Der FC Bayern trauert mit der gesamten Sportwelt um Laura Dahlmeier.



Herbert Hainer, Präsident des FC Bayern: "Diese Nachricht hat uns alle tief erschüttert. Laura Dahlmeier wird den Menschen nicht nur als eine weltweit herausragende Biathlon-Ikone in Erinnerung bleiben, sondern…

Mit Laura Dahlmeier geht eine große Sportlerin und ein herzlicher Mensch von uns. Unsere Gedanken und unser tiefes Mitgefühl sind bei ihren Angehörigen, Freunden und der gesamten Biathlon-Familie.

Ruhe in Frieden, Laura 🕯️



Ruhe in Frieden, Laura 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/oOsIVttf2W — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) July 30, 2025

Germany's current Chancellor Friedrich Merz also wrote:

Quote: "As a world champion and Olympic champion, she achieved feats that have become part of our country's biathlon history. The sad news of Laura Dahlmeier's death has deeply saddened me. We mourn together with her family, friends, and teammates," the statement said.

Als Weltmeisterin und Olympiasiegerin vollbrachte sie Leistungen, die in die Biathlon-Geschichte unseres Landes eingegangen sind. Die traurige Gewissheit über den Tod von Laura Dahlmeier macht mich sehr betroffen.

Wir trauern mit ihren Angehörigen, Freunden und Weggefährten.



Wir trauern mit ihren Angehörigen, Freunden und Weggefährten. pic.twitter.com/rdYyAODnI7 — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) July 30, 2025

Reminder: Laura Dahlmeier was a two-time Olympic champion and seven-time world champion in biathlon. At the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen, she set a record by winning five gold medals. At the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, she captured two golds.