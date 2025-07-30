RU RU ES ES FR FR
The death of Dahlmeier. How the world is reacting to the tragic news

The death of Dahlmeier. How the world is reacting to the tragic news

Sad news from the world of sports.
Biathlon News Today, 14:36
The death of Dahlmeier. How the world is reacting to the tragic news

On Wednesday, July 30, the passing of legendary German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier was reported. The sporting world has responded to this tragic news.

Details: The German Olympic Committee stated that the biathlete's death has shaken them, emphasizing that she was much more than just an Olympic champion.

Quote: "The news of the death of two-time Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier in a terrible mountaineering accident has deeply shocked all of us in the Olympic movement. She lost her life in her beloved mountains," said the President of the International Olympic Committee.

The International Biathlon Union also responded to the news. Both Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 paid their respects as well.

Germany's current Chancellor Friedrich Merz also wrote:

Quote: "As a world champion and Olympic champion, she achieved feats that have become part of our country's biathlon history. The sad news of Laura Dahlmeier's death has deeply saddened me. We mourn together with her family, friends, and teammates," the statement said.

Reminder: Laura Dahlmeier was a two-time Olympic champion and seven-time world champion in biathlon. At the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen, she set a record by winning five gold medals. At the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, she captured two golds.

Latest News
