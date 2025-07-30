RIP. Laura Dahlmeier dies during mountain ascent

The 31-year-old legendary biathlete has tragically passed away.

Details: According to SkySport, today it was reported that legendary German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier has died after being caught in a rockfall while climbing Laila Peak in Pakistan.

The search operation lasted two days, but today, sources close to Laura's family confirmed her death.

Laura Dahlmeier was a two-time Olympic champion and a seven-time world champion in biathlon. At the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen, she set a record by winning five gold medals. At the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, she claimed two gold medals in the sprint and pursuit events, as well as a bronze in the individual race. In 2013, she was named Germany's best young athlete, and in 2017, she was recognized as the country's top athlete among adults.

Laura Dahlmeier ist beim Bergsteigen im pakistanischen Karakorum-Gebirge tödlich verunglückt. 🕊️



Das teilte ihr Management der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mit.#SkySport #Dahlmeier #RIP pic.twitter.com/u68hwFkbms — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) July 30, 2025

See also: Shock. Italian gymnast placed in artificial coma after failed landing