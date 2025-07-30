RIP. Laura Dahlmeier dies during mountain ascent
The 31-year-old legendary biathlete has tragically passed away.
Details: According to SkySport, today it was reported that legendary German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier has died after being caught in a rockfall while climbing Laila Peak in Pakistan.
The search operation lasted two days, but today, sources close to Laura's family confirmed her death.
Laura Dahlmeier was a two-time Olympic champion and a seven-time world champion in biathlon. At the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen, she set a record by winning five gold medals. At the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, she claimed two gold medals in the sprint and pursuit events, as well as a bronze in the individual race. In 2013, she was named Germany's best young athlete, and in 2017, she was recognized as the country's top athlete among adults.
