Shock. Italian gymnast placed in induced coma after failed landing

The 32nd Summer Universiade is underway in Essen, Germany, and the event has been marred by a tragic incident.

Details: During the rings competition, Italian gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli suffered a fall during his third rotation in the team event, resulting in a disastrous landing. The 23-year-old gymnast received immediate medical attention on site before being rushed to an Essen hospital.

According to former International Gymnastics Federation director Steven Butcher, Bonicelli has now been placed in an induced coma. His condition is described as critical and the next ten days will be decisive. The gymnast suffered cervical spine injuries, requiring emergency surgery.

Due to the trauma of the incident, the Italian Gymnastics Federation has decided to withdraw their team from the team competition.

Reminder: Bonicelli was a bronze medalist at the 2019 Youth World Championships in the team event.