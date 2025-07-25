Impostor! Unknown man enters Tour de France race track
It all ended in a collision.
Other Sports News Today, 02:10Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/letour_jpn
The police responded with considerable force.
Details: During the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race, held in the city of Bollène, France, an unidentified man ran onto the course from the crowd of spectators.
The impostor was dressed in the kit of the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team, which served as a clever disguise, allowing him to initially evade detection by the race stewards and security.
Eventually, the ruse was uncovered, forcing the race organizers to call in the police and flashing patrol cars to stop the intruder.
The winner of the 17th stage of the Tour de France was Lidl-Trek rider Jonathan Milan.
Reminder: Incident involving Ratcliffe's team: INEOS car hit a spectator at the Tour de France
Popular news
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
Sarmiento - : - Lanus Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaSarmientoLanus18:00
-
-
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USANew England RevolutionCF Montreal19:30
-
-
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USAColumbus CrewOrlando City19:30
-
-
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional ArgentinaIndependiente RivadaviaBelgrano20:15
-
-
Union - : - Tigre Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional ArgentinaUnionTigre20:15
-
-
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC Today, 20:30 MLS USAFC DallasNew York City FC20:30
-
-
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy Today, 20:30 MLS USAHouston Dynamo FCLA Galaxy20:30
-
-
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USALos Angeles FCPortland Timbers22:30
-
-
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC Today, 22:30 MLS USASan Diego FCNashville SC22:30
-
-
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaAldosiviNewell's Old Boys13:30
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:31 Crime spree. Lazio midfielder Matías Vecino's home burglarized in Rome Other Sports News Today, 02:10 Football news Today, 01:43 India rejects Xavi's offer to take charge of their national team Football news Today, 00:05 Millonarios Fans Outraged After Loss to La Equidad, Demand Resignations Football news Yesterday, 23:30 FMF Considering Sanction Against Chicharito Over Sexist Remarks Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Registration Error Sparks Controversy in Ramsey Move to Pumas Football news Yesterday, 22:30 LAFC Targeting Son Heung-min in Ambitious MLS Move Football news Yesterday, 22:05 Atlético Mineiro Fans Protest Amid Financial Crisis and Player Discontent Football news Yesterday, 21:50 Alan Rodríguez Turns Down Boca Interest to Join Internacional Football news Yesterday, 21:25 Saúl Joins Flamengo and Praises Club Facilities: 'I'm Impressed'
Sport Predictions
Football Today Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025 Football Today Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Football Today Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025 Football Today Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Football Today Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Football Today Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak?