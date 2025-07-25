Impostor! Unknown man enters Tour de France race track

The police responded with considerable force.

Details: During the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race, held in the city of Bollène, France, an unidentified man ran onto the course from the crowd of spectators.

The impostor was dressed in the kit of the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team, which served as a clever disguise, allowing him to initially evade detection by the race stewards and security.

Eventually, the ruse was uncovered, forcing the race organizers to call in the police and flashing patrol cars to stop the intruder.

The winner of the 17th stage of the Tour de France was Lidl-Trek rider Jonathan Milan.

