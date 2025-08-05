RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Balkani vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Balkani vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Ballkani vs Shamrock Rovers prediction Photo: x.com/ShamrockRovers/ Author unknownn
Ballkani
Ballkani Ballkani Schedule Ballkani Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
07 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Pristina, Fadil Vokrri Stadium
Shamrock Rovers
Shamrock Rovers Shamrock Rovers Schedule Shamrock Rovers News Shamrock Rovers Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Balkani are set to face Shamrock Rovers. The clash will take place in Pristina on Thursday, August 7, with kickoff scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. I am offering a pick on the winner of this match.

Match preview

The club from Suva Reka has been making its mark on the European stage for more than just one season. Balkani have become the flagship of Kosovan football, reaching a new level thanks to consistent management and smart recruitment.

The team knows how to play for results while staying true to their attacking philosophy. On home turf, Balkani regularly display bold, high-intensity football, utilizing the flanks and applying aggressive pressing in the first phase of defense.

This was evident in the previous qualifying round of the Conference League. After a confident home win over Malta’s Floriana, they followed up with a draw on the road, which was enough to secure a place in the next stage.

Interestingly, Balkani tend to struggle against well-organized teams who are strong in aerial duels. Still, playing at home with the backing of their supporters, the Kosovans usually gain an emotional boost and know how to make the most of every opportunity.

Shamrock Rovers are one of Ireland’s most decorated and consistent clubs. The Dublin-based side are regulars in European qualifying rounds and have accumulated valuable experience in recent years, including in the group stages of the Conference League.

Domestically, Shamrock are still battling for the league title and maintain a strong run of form thanks to a packed schedule in the Irish Premier Division. This cohesion and competitive rhythm could be a major advantage in the qualifiers.

After 26 rounds, the Rovers comfortably lead the league table, boasting a solid ten-point cushion over their closest rivals. There’s every reason to believe the team will maintain this gap over the final ten matches and reclaim their championship crown.

In Europe, Shamrock have already cleared one qualifying hurdle. In the previous round, the Irish side had little trouble dispatching Gibraltar’s St Joseph’s. An emphatic 4-0 away win settled the tie, after which Shamrock confidently finished the job at home in Dublin.

Match facts

  • Balkani have lost just once in their last six matches.
  • Shamrock are unbeaten in eight consecutive games.
  • The Irish side have kept clean sheets in five straight matches.
  • Balkani average 1.8 goals per game at home, while Shamrock average 2 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Balkani: Golubovic, Potoku, Jashanica, Batarelo, Smajl, Deliu, Dyene, Giovanni, Tolaj, Krieziu, Adetunji.
  • Shamrock Rovers: McGinty, Lopes, Honohan, Cleary, Grace, McEneff, Healy, Watts, Grant, Gaffney, Mandroiu.

H2H

The two teams have never met before.

Prediction

This promises to be a tightly contested match packed with action. Both sides know how to handle themselves in European competition and are clearly focused on reaching the next round. The attacking potential and resilience of both teams make this fixture especially attractive for betting. I believe there’s a good chance the hosts will avoid defeat in this game.

