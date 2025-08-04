Bayern vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Prediction on game Win Bayern Munich Odds: 1.54 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 7, 2025, as part of their pre-season preparations, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur will square off in a friendly match. Let’s take a closer look at the best bet for this upcoming clash.

Bayern

Bayern Munich delivered yet another impressive season. After their stumble two years ago, when they surrendered the title to Bayer Leverkusen, the Bavarians reclaimed the top spot and secured their 12th Bundesliga crown in the past 13 years. In the Champions League, Bayern reached the quarterfinals, where they were knocked out by Inter Milan.

Immediately following the season, the team participated in the FIFA Club World Cup, but again exited at the quarterfinal stage, losing 0-2 to Paris Saint-Germain. Upon returning, Bayern played just one friendly, defeating French side Lyon 2-1. Up next, the Munich side faces Tottenham and Swiss outfit Grasshopper in more tune-up matches before taking on Stuttgart in the German Super Cup.

Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur endured one of the most unusual campaigns in their history. In the Premier League, the Londoners finished just 17th, a bitter disappointment for their fans. However, the club compensated for their domestic struggles with a brilliant European run: Tottenham captured the Europa League title, winning the final and securing a Champions League berth for the upcoming season. Given their turbulent league form, this was a truly remarkable achievement.

Tottenham have kicked off their pre-season in style, playing five warm-up matches without suffering a single defeat — two wins and three draws. All friendlies were against English opposition: among them, the Spurs beat Arsenal 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Newcastle. Following the friendly against Bayern, Tottenham will face PSG in the UEFA Super Cup.

The Londoners know Bayern well — the sides have met seven times before. The stats, however, don’t favor the English: just one win and one draw, with five defeats. Tottenham have failed to beat Bayern in their last five encounters, all of which were high-scoring affairs, each producing three or more goals.

Probable lineups

Bayern: Neuer, Boey, Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Guerreiro, Bishof, Goretzka, Karl, Wanner, Coman, Kane.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

Bayern have won their last 4 home matches.

Tottenham have scored first in 6 of their last 7 matches.

6 of Tottenham’s last 8 away games have featured under 2.5 total goals.

Bayern have won their last 4 head-to-heads against Tottenham.

Each of the last 5 meetings produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in each of their last 5 encounters.

Bayern vs Tottenham match prediction

Bayern and Tottenham are well-acquainted rivals, with the Germans traditionally enjoying the upper hand against English opposition. Bayern have won the last four head-to-head meetings, clearly underlining their dominance. The previous five encounters have all been high-scoring, with both teams finding the net and the total surpassing 2.5 goals in every game. Despite the friendly status of this match, expect Bayern to assert their favoritism and look for a home victory. My pick for this game: Bayern to win at odds of 1.54.