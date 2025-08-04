Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 6, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Arsenal and Villarreal will face off in a friendly match. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking potential and what to expect in this encounter.

Arsenal

Arsenal are gearing up for the new campaign with intensity. Last season, they delivered a solid performance, finishing second in the Premier League, but fell short of securing any silverware. The Gunners didn’t progress to the latter stages in the domestic cups and reached the Champions League semifinals, where they were knocked out by PSG over two legs.

Their preseason began with an Asian tour, where Arsenal faced several formidable opponents. They started with a 1-0 win over AC Milan, followed it up by edging Newcastle United 3-2, and then suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to Tottenham. Up next is the friendly against Villarreal before the Londoners contest the Emirates Cup and take on Athletic Bilbao. The Premier League season will kick off with a tough away game against Manchester United.

Villarreal

Villarreal enjoyed a successful campaign, clinching a spot in the Champions League for the first time since the 2021/2022 season. The team finished fifth in La Liga, earning their ticket back to Europe's top competition. The Yellow Submarine ended the season on a high, stringing together six consecutive league wins to break into the coveted top five.

However, their preseason form has been less than ideal. Villarreal have played six friendlies so far, failing to win any—registering four draws and two defeats. Two more tests against English opposition await: first against Arsenal, then a clash with Aston Villa. The new La Liga campaign will begin at home against promoted side Real Oviedo.

Historically, Villarreal have a modest record against Arsenal: in six previous meetings, they have managed just one win, with two losses and three draws.

Probable lineups

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard, Nørgaard, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard, Nørgaard, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli. Villarreal: Junior Reis, Gue, Etta Eyong, Cardona, Comesaña, Marin, Moreno, Mourinho, Pepe, Pino, Foyth.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

Arsenal are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Villarreal have not won any of their last 6 matches.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Arsenal vs Villarreal match prediction

Both sides are coming off strong previous seasons and are now ramping up their preparations for the new campaign. Arsenal and Villarreal know each other well from past encounters, and the Londoners have generally had the upper hand. After losing their most recent match, Arsenal will be eager to bounce back and restore confidence in front of their fans. Villarreal, on the other hand, are still searching for their first preseason win—and what better way to get it than against such a formidable opponent? Given that this is a friendly, we can expect both teams to play open, attacking football and entertain the crowd with goals. My bet for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.57.