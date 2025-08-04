RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction Photo: https://x.com/Arsenal/Author unknownn
Arsenal
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
06 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Villarreal
Villarreal Villarreal Schedule Villarreal News Villarreal Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 6, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Arsenal and Villarreal will face off in a friendly match. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking potential and what to expect in this encounter.

Arsenal

Arsenal are gearing up for the new campaign with intensity. Last season, they delivered a solid performance, finishing second in the Premier League, but fell short of securing any silverware. The Gunners didn’t progress to the latter stages in the domestic cups and reached the Champions League semifinals, where they were knocked out by PSG over two legs.

Their preseason began with an Asian tour, where Arsenal faced several formidable opponents. They started with a 1-0 win over AC Milan, followed it up by edging Newcastle United 3-2, and then suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to Tottenham. Up next is the friendly against Villarreal before the Londoners contest the Emirates Cup and take on Athletic Bilbao. The Premier League season will kick off with a tough away game against Manchester United.

Villarreal

Villarreal enjoyed a successful campaign, clinching a spot in the Champions League for the first time since the 2021/2022 season. The team finished fifth in La Liga, earning their ticket back to Europe's top competition. The Yellow Submarine ended the season on a high, stringing together six consecutive league wins to break into the coveted top five.

However, their preseason form has been less than ideal. Villarreal have played six friendlies so far, failing to win any—registering four draws and two defeats. Two more tests against English opposition await: first against Arsenal, then a clash with Aston Villa. The new La Liga campaign will begin at home against promoted side Real Oviedo.

Historically, Villarreal have a modest record against Arsenal: in six previous meetings, they have managed just one win, with two losses and three draws.

Probable lineups

  • Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard, Nørgaard, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.
  • Villarreal: Junior Reis, Gue, Etta Eyong, Cardona, Comesaña, Marin, Moreno, Mourinho, Pepe, Pino, Foyth.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

  • Arsenal are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Villarreal have not won any of their last 6 matches.
  • Arsenal are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Arsenal vs Villarreal match prediction

Both sides are coming off strong previous seasons and are now ramping up their preparations for the new campaign. Arsenal and Villarreal know each other well from past encounters, and the Londoners have generally had the upper hand. After losing their most recent match, Arsenal will be eager to bounce back and restore confidence in front of their fans. Villarreal, on the other hand, are still searching for their first preseason win—and what better way to get it than against such a formidable opponent? Given that this is a friendly, we can expect both teams to play open, attacking football and entertain the crowd with goals. My bet for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.57.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction Canadian Open Today, 18:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips - August 5, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.55 Elena Rybakina Recommended Melbet
Santos FC vs Juventude prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:00 Santos vs Juventude prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Santos FC Odds: 1.77 Juventude Bet now Mostbet
Congo vs Sudan prediction African Nations Championship 05 aug 2025, 10:00 Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Congo Odds: 1.6 Sudan Bet now 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Pisa prediction Club Friendlies 05 aug 2025, 12:00 Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.75 Pisa Recommended Mostbet
Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction Club Friendlies 05 aug 2025, 12:30 Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025 Empoli Odds: 1.77 Sassuolo Bet now Mostbet
Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Europa League 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.95 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now 1xBet
Senegal vs Nigeria prediction African Nations Championship 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Senegal Odds: 1.89 Nigeria Recommended Mostbet
Malmoe FF vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.58 FC Copenhagen Bet now 1xBet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.89 Pafos FC Bet now Melbet
KF Shkendija vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Shkendija vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 5 August 2025 KF Shkendija Odds: 1.8 Qarabag FK Recommended Mostbet
Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Rangers Odds: 1.77 Viktoria Plzen Bet now 1xBet
Klaksvik vs Neman Grodno prediction Europa Conference League 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Klaksvik vs Neman prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 5, 2025 Klaksvik Odds: 1.67 Neman Grodno Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:37 Portland Timbers Land Kristoffer Velde as New DP in $5M Deal Football news Today, 17:35 Son to Leave Tottenham: LAFC Set to Pay Millions for South Korean Star Football news Today, 17:05 San Lorenzo Livid After Copa Argentina Exit: Smaller Field, No Locker Room, No Hot Water Football news Today, 16:53 LAFC Sign Scotland International Ryan Porteous from Watford Football news Today, 16:51 Marketing, sales, money: Atlético Madrid sees major surge in club merchandise sales Football news Today, 16:50 Nelson Deossa Joins Real Betis in Style as Club Highlights His Humble Roots Football news Today, 16:47 Atlanta United Sign Colombian Midfielder Steven Alzate Through 2030 Football news Today, 16:43 Olympiacos Tables Seven Million Bid for Zenon as Boca Ponders Sale Football news Today, 16:30 Gallardo Praises River's Win: “We’re on the Right Track” Football news Today, 16:11 Caught between two giants! Marc Guéhi faces choice between Liverpool and Newcastle
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores