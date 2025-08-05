Anderlecht vs Sheriff prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 7 August 2025

Prediction on game Anderlecht Win & Total under 4.5 Odds: 1.57 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Anderlecht and Sheriff are set to face off. The clash will take place in Belgium on Thursday, August 7, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on both the outcome and total goals for this match.

Match preview

Last season, Anderlecht failed to mount a serious title challenge, finishing only fourth in the Jupiler League. Over the summer, the squad was notably strengthened with over €17 million spent on new signings, but instant results have yet to materialize.

The Belgian giants suffered a surprising setback in the Europa League, losing a two-legged tie against Sweden’s Häcken and dropping down to compete in a lower-tier tournament.

Anderlecht come into this clash against Sheriff as clear favorites, boasting a more talented and balanced roster than their opponents. Besnik Hasi’s side play a dominant brand of football, looking to control possession and apply pressure in the opposition’s half.

The start of the Jupiler League season has reaffirmed fans’ positive expectations: Anderlecht are showing attacking aggression and tactical flexibility. In the opening two rounds, they dispatched Westerlo and Cercle Brugge with authority and currently sit atop the table with a perfect record.

Sheriff have long been the dominant force in the Moldovan league, but in European competition they consistently face much tougher opposition. Moreover, the Tiraspol side have gone two years without a league title, with their reign first interrupted by Petrocub, and last season the crown went to Milsami.

Nonetheless, Sheriff bring significant international experience, including group-stage campaigns in both the Europa League and Champions League. This season, the team is well organized and remains capable of springing a surprise.

In the first round of the Europa League, the Moldovans cruised past Prishtina, but—as expected—struggled against Utrecht. Now the challenge is even greater, with European competition and a hefty budget bonus on the line.

In the new Moldovan Super Liga season, Sheriff lead the standings after seven rounds, but their performances are still under scrutiny. A recent loss to Zimbru was unexpected, but there are plenty of matches left for the team to prove their worth.

Match facts

Anderlecht have lost only one match this season.

The Belgians have celebrated victory in both home matches of the new campaign.

Sheriff have won just one of their last six games.

The Moldovan side have managed only one away win so far this season.

Anderlecht average 2.2 goals per game at home, while Sheriff score an average of 1.2 goals away.

Probable lineups

Anderlecht : Kusemans, Maamar, Neu, Ndiaye, Kana, Lansana, De Cat, Angulo, Verschaeren, Hazard, Bertaccini.

: Kusemans, Maamar, Neu, Ndiaye, Kana, Lansana, De Cat, Angulo, Verschaeren, Hazard, Bertaccini. Sheriff: Dyulgerov, Magassouba, Boakye, Ray, Sven, Yade, Ademo, Suma, Korottsov, Diarra, Odede.

H2H

The teams last met in the Champions League qualifiers back in 2001, with Anderlecht winning both matches.

Prediction

From the opening whistle, Anderlecht will look to dominate possession, utilizing wing play and high pressing. Sheriff, by contrast, will focus on a five-man defensive line and look to strike on the counter. The Belgians, however, are prone to positional mistakes at the back, which could play into the visitors’ hands. My recommendation: back the home win and under 4.5 total goals.