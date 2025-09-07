RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden

Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden

Swedish forward faces risk of missing several games for the Gunners
Football news Today, 12:54
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden Photo: x.com/Arsenal_Folio

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres has become embroiled in a high-profile legal case in Sweden. His agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the publications Fotboll Sthlm and Expressen, which previously published reports alleging connections between the agent, his company HCM Sports Management, and criminal organizations.

According to the Daily Mail, police are investigating a shooting incident near the home of a relative of one of Gyökeres’s agents in Huddinge, just outside Stockholm. Sources suggest this incident could be linked to the player’s transfer, with claims that the relative had boasted about receiving a portion of the transfer fee.

Previously, law enforcement authorities have expressed concern that organized crime groups may exert pressure on individuals working in professional football for the purpose of extortion.

It has been confirmed that the Arsenal striker has been summoned as a witness in the defamation case and will testify in Stockholm district court in 2026. Case files indicate that the player will be questioned about specific circumstances related to the matter. The hearing is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 11 next year. During this period, Arsenal are set to play two Premier League matches — at home against Sunderland and away to Brentford.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Victor Gyokeres in front of the Arsenal fans' stand Video 03 sep 2025, 09:27 Awkward. Gyökeres comments on Arsenal fans' chant mentioning his ex-girlfriend
Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal Football news 03 sep 2025, 08:45 Royally: Real Madrid boasts the most expensive squad in the world
Nottingham Forest missed a player sale by... one minute Football news 03 sep 2025, 08:44 Nottingham Forest missed a player sale by... one minute
Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona Football news 03 sep 2025, 05:19 Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona
Former PGMOL chief says referee should have reviewed Szoboszlai handball in Arsenal clash Football news 02 sep 2025, 11:15 Former PGMOL chief says referee should have reviewed Szoboszlai handball in Arsenal clash
Jokeres denies that footballers have too much power over clubs Football news 02 sep 2025, 09:57 Gyokeres denies that footballers have too much power over clubs
Related Tournament News
The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 10:23 The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper
Four contenders: The Premier League has announced the nominees for August’s Manager of the Month Football news 04 sep 2025, 10:03 Four contenders: The Premier League has announced the nominees for August’s Manager of the Month
The Premier League has announced the nominees for Player of the Month. Who’s in contention for the award? Football news 04 sep 2025, 09:24 The Premier League has announced the nominees for Player of the Month. Who’s in contention for the award?
Ederson out! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper Football news 02 sep 2025, 05:05 Ederson replacement! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper
Official: Yoane Wissa joins Newcastle from Brentford Football news 01 sep 2025, 17:16 Official: Yoane Wissa joins Newcastle from Brentford
To partner with Woltemade! Newcastle to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford Football news 01 sep 2025, 05:57 To partner with Woltemade! Newcastle to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores