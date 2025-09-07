Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden

Swedish forward faces risk of missing several games for the Gunners

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres has become embroiled in a high-profile legal case in Sweden. His agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the publications Fotboll Sthlm and Expressen, which previously published reports alleging connections between the agent, his company HCM Sports Management, and criminal organizations.

According to the Daily Mail, police are investigating a shooting incident near the home of a relative of one of Gyökeres’s agents in Huddinge, just outside Stockholm. Sources suggest this incident could be linked to the player’s transfer, with claims that the relative had boasted about receiving a portion of the transfer fee.

Previously, law enforcement authorities have expressed concern that organized crime groups may exert pressure on individuals working in professional football for the purpose of extortion.

It has been confirmed that the Arsenal striker has been summoned as a witness in the defamation case and will testify in Stockholm district court in 2026. Case files indicate that the player will be questioned about specific circumstances related to the matter. The hearing is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 11 next year. During this period, Arsenal are set to play two Premier League matches — at home against Sunderland and away to Brentford.