Stunning goal in the Premier League! Arsenal newcomer Martin Zubimendi finds the net (VIDEO)
A masterpiece from the Spanish midfielder.
Football news Today, 10:00
https://x.com/TheMatchdayHQ/status/1966840430542430529
Details: In the 32nd minute of the match against Nottingham, Arsenal's new signing Martin Zubimendi marked his debut for the Gunners with a sensational goal.
This goal put Arsenal ahead, and the Gunners confidently saw out the match, claiming a 3-0 victory.
This summer, Arsenal signed Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for €70 million.
Reminder: Martin Ødegaard suffered an injury and was forced to leave the pitch early.