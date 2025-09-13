RU RU ES ES FR FR
Stunning goal in the Premier League! Arsenal newcomer Martin Zubimendi finds the net (VIDEO)

Stunning goal in the Premier League! Arsenal newcomer Martin Zubimendi finds the net (VIDEO)

A masterpiece from the Spanish midfielder.
Football news Today, 10:00
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Martin Zubimendi https://x.com/TheMatchdayHQ/status/1966840430542430529

Details: In the 32nd minute of the match against Nottingham, Arsenal's new signing Martin Zubimendi marked his debut for the Gunners with a sensational goal.

This goal put Arsenal ahead, and the Gunners confidently saw out the match, claiming a 3-0 victory.

This summer, Arsenal signed Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for €70 million.

Reminder: Martin Ødegaard suffered an injury and was forced to leave the pitch early.

