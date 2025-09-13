RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Video Another injury setback for Arsenal. Martin Odegaard forced off early (VIDEO)

Another injury setback for Arsenal. Martin Odegaard forced off early (VIDEO)

The Gunners' streak of bad luck continues
Video Today, 08:08
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Martin Odegaard Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

In the clash against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal’s unfortunate run of injuries continued. This time, the Gunners’ midfielder Martin Odegaard was forced to leave the pitch prematurely.

Details: In the 8th minute of the Premier League match against Nottingham, Odegaard’s teammate Jurrien Timber went in for a tackle and accidentally caught Odegaard as well. The Norwegian midfielder crashed to the ground, landing awkwardly on his shoulder.

After some time, due to discomfort, Odegaard was substituted. Ethan Nwaneri took his place on the pitch.

Currently, Arsenal have five players sidelined with injuries of varying severity. Odegaard may soon join this unfortunate list.

After three rounds played, Arsenal sit third in the table with six points, trailing Liverpool by three.

