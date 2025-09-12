Slot named Premier League manager of the month, matches 14-year-old record

Made history.

Liverpool’s title defense got off to a flying start, with the reigning champions collecting nine points from their opening three matches. That impressive run inevitably earned Reds boss Arne Slot the Premier League Manager of the Month award—and saw him equal a remarkable record from the past.

Details: According to Opta, the Dutchman is the first manager in 14 years to be named Premier League Manager of the Month in the opening month of a season immediately after winning the title. The last to achieve the feat was Sir Alex Ferguson, who, after clinching the 2010-11 crown, was named August manager in the 2011-12 campaign.

Reminder: In addition, the award for August’s best goal also went to Anfield, courtesy of Dominik Szoboszlai’s strike against Arsenal. Along with their victory over the Gunners, Liverpool also overcame Newcastle and Bournemouth, netting eight goals across their three opening fixtures.