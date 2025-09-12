RU RU ES ES FR FR
Premier League announces Goal and Save of the Month for August

As the Premier League returns from the international break, the league has revealed the winners of August’s Goal and Save of the Month awards.

Details: According to fans and experts, the best save of the month was produced by Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford in Matchday 3 against Brighton. However, his heroics weren’t enough to secure points, as City fell 1–2.

The Goal of the Month award went to Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, whose stunning long-range free-kick sealed victory for the Reds against Arsenal.

In addition, Arne Slot was named Manager of the Month, while James Trafford was voted Player of the Month for August.

Reminder: Chelsea travel to Brentford for their Premier League Matchday 4 fixture. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

