Premier League announces Goal and Save of the Month for August

The best moments from the EPL.

As the Premier League returns from the international break, the league has revealed the winners of August’s Goal and Save of the Month awards.

Details: According to fans and experts, the best save of the month was produced by Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford in Matchday 3 against Brighton. However, his heroics weren’t enough to secure points, as City fell 1–2.

Clawed off the line



James Trafford picks up Save of the Month for August

The Goal of the Month award went to Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, whose stunning long-range free-kick sealed victory for the Reds against Arsenal.

A free-kick of pure brilliance



Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning strike is Guinness Goal of the Month for August

In addition, Arne Slot was named Manager of the Month, while James Trafford was voted Player of the Month for August.

