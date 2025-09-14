RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Arteta speaks out on Ødegaard's injury and the Norwegian's Champions League chances

Arteta speaks out on Ødegaard's injury and the Norwegian's Champions League chances

Norwegian star set to avoid surgery
Football news Today, 15:07
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Arteta speaks out on Ødegaard's injury and the Norwegian's Champions League chances Photo: dailymail.co.uk

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has found himself back in the treatment room. In the clash against Nottingham Forest, the Norwegian was forced to leave the pitch in the first half due to a recurring shoulder problem that has troubled him previously.

Ødegaard had only just recovered from a similar injury suffered in the match against Leeds, but this setback has cast doubt over his participation in the upcoming Champions League fixture against Athletic Bilbao.

Head coach Mikel Arteta admitted the situation is far from ideal but stressed that the midfielder is unlikely to require surgery.

"It's the same shoulder. He started to feel uncomfortable, so we had to take him off. It's really frustrating, as he was feeling good and had recently played for the national team. He'll do everything possible to be back by midweek, but it's too soon to say for sure," the manager said.

At the same time, the Spaniard emphasized that according to the medical staff, there is no serious cause for concern. Nevertheless, the squad situation remains challenging: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka have also picked up injuries recently. Arteta noted that, with a congested fixture list and the fight on two fronts, squad depth is essential for Arsenal—otherwise, competing with other top clubs will be extremely tough.

