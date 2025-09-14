Prediction on game Win Como Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 15, 2025, in the third round of the Italian Serie A, last season's newcomers to the top flight, Como, will host the experienced Genoa squad at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

The teams have clashed 8 times: Como have 3 wins, 3 draws, and Genoa have 2 wins.

Genoa have won only 1 of their last 5 matches.

Como have won 3 of their last 5 matches.

Como are considered Serie A newcomers, having only earned promotion last season.

Genoa boast rich top-flight experience, but Como’s current form appears more promising.

Match preview:

Como have entered the season with a revamped squad and have already shown a high level of play, making them favorites for this clash. On home turf, Como play boldly and assertively, feeding off the energy of their passionate supporters.

Genoa, meanwhile, are still searching for stability. Despite their Serie A pedigree and fighting spirit, the visitors have not been convincing in attack and are prone to defensive errors—something Como are well capable of exploiting.

A hard-fought match is expected, but Como look more motivated and confident in their abilities to claim a positive result.

Probable lineups:

Como: Bute, Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle, Da Cunha, Roberto, Vojvoda, Pas, Rodriguez, Douvikas.

Bute, Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle, Da Cunha, Roberto, Vojvoda, Pas, Rodriguez, Douvikas. Genoa: Leali, Nortoch-Kaff, Marcandalli, Vasquez, Martin, Mazini, Frendrup, Carboni, Stanciu, Ellertsson, Colombo.

Como vs Genoa prediction:

Como have made a confident start to life in Serie A, showcasing aggressive football and solid home form, highlighted by a win over Lazio. The support of their home crowd and a well-assembled squad make the hosts favorites for this encounter. Genoa remain inconsistent and often make defensive mistakes that Como could capitalize on.

My prediction — Como to win (odds 1.68).