RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Zamalek vs Al-Masry prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025

Zamalek vs Al-Masry prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Zamalek SC vs Al Masry SC prediction Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
Zamalek SC
Zamalek SC Zamalek SC Schedule Zamalek SC News Zamalek SC Transfers
Premier League Egypt Premier League Egypt Table Premier League Egypt Fixtures Premier League Egypt Predictions
13 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Al Masry SC
Al Masry SC Al Masry SC Schedule Al Masry SC News Al Masry SC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.72
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 13, 2025, at 18:00 local time, one of the marquee fixtures of the 6th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place at the International Stadium in Cairo — Zamalek will host Al-Masry.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Both teams are considered title contenders this season.

  • At the moment, Zamalek is second in the table, while Al-Masry is leading.

  • Al-Masry are unbeaten in their last eight matches.

  • Head-to-head record in the last five meetings: Zamalek — 1 win, draws — 2, Al-Masry — 2 wins.

Match preview:

Zamalek kicked off the new season with ambitions to challenge for the title, and after the opening rounds, the team is showing plenty of confidence. The "White Knights" rely on combination play and make the most of their pace on the wings, boasting players who can decide the outcome single-handedly. Roared on by their home support, Zamalek will be eager to pick up maximum points and solidify their spot at the top of the table.

Al-Masry, traditionally seen as a solid mid-table side, are capable of taking points off any opponent. The Port Said club is well-drilled defensively and dangerous from set pieces.

This promises to be a tense encounter: Zamalek will be under pressure to win at home, while Al-Masry will focus on a disciplined defensive display and look to strike on the counter.

Probable lineups:

  • Zamalek: Sobhi, Gaber, Fattouh, Abdelmaguid, Ben Taieb, Gaafar, El Said, Bezerra, Maher, Banza, Dabbagh.
  • Al-Masry: Tharwat, Eid, El Mohamady, Sobhi, El Saadawi, Makhlouf, Hamada, Temin, Ali, Dagmoum, Mohsen.

Zamalek vs Al-Masry prediction:

Both sides have enough firepower up front to find the net. Zamalek will attack relentlessly, buoyed by the home crowd, but Al-Masry are adept at exploiting open spaces and have a track record of scoring even against the league’s stronger sides. The home defense hasn’t looked flawless this season, so betting on both teams to score seems justified.

My prediction: total goals over 1.5 (odds 1.72).

Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.72
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Chicago Sky Odds: 1.5 New York Liberty Recommended Melbet
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Minnesota Lynx Odds: 1.54 Golden State Valkyries Bet now 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 12 sep 2025, 14:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht: Will the new coach help the rivals beat Bayer in the Bundesliga? Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.5 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now Mostbet
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.6 Nottingham Forest Recommended Mostbet
Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 08:00 Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025 Getafe Odds: 1.56 Real Oviedo Bet now Melbet
Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.67 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Wolfsburg vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Cologne prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – 13 September 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Recommended 1xBet
Fulham vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Fulham vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Fulham Odds: 2 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 13 September 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.81 Wolverhampton Bet now Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.54 El Gouna FC Recommended 1xBet
Everton vs Aston Villa prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Everton vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025 Everton Odds: 1.55 Aston Villa Bet now Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Crystal Palace vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 September 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.7 Sunderland Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores