On September 13, 2025, at 18:00 local time, one of the marquee fixtures of the 6th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place at the International Stadium in Cairo — Zamalek will host Al-Masry.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Both teams are considered title contenders this season.

At the moment, Zamalek is second in the table, while Al-Masry is leading.

Al-Masry are unbeaten in their last eight matches.

Head-to-head record in the last five meetings: Zamalek — 1 win, draws — 2, Al-Masry — 2 wins.

Match preview:

Zamalek kicked off the new season with ambitions to challenge for the title, and after the opening rounds, the team is showing plenty of confidence. The "White Knights" rely on combination play and make the most of their pace on the wings, boasting players who can decide the outcome single-handedly. Roared on by their home support, Zamalek will be eager to pick up maximum points and solidify their spot at the top of the table.

Al-Masry, traditionally seen as a solid mid-table side, are capable of taking points off any opponent. The Port Said club is well-drilled defensively and dangerous from set pieces.

This promises to be a tense encounter: Zamalek will be under pressure to win at home, while Al-Masry will focus on a disciplined defensive display and look to strike on the counter.

Probable lineups:

Zamalek: Sobhi, Gaber, Fattouh, Abdelmaguid, Ben Taieb, Gaafar, El Said, Bezerra, Maher, Banza, Dabbagh.

Sobhi, Gaber, Fattouh, Abdelmaguid, Ben Taieb, Gaafar, El Said, Bezerra, Maher, Banza, Dabbagh. Al-Masry: Tharwat, Eid, El Mohamady, Sobhi, El Saadawi, Makhlouf, Hamada, Temin, Ali, Dagmoum, Mohsen.

Zamalek vs Al-Masry prediction:

Both sides have enough firepower up front to find the net. Zamalek will attack relentlessly, buoyed by the home crowd, but Al-Masry are adept at exploiting open spaces and have a track record of scoring even against the league’s stronger sides. The home defense hasn’t looked flawless this season, so betting on both teams to score seems justified. My prediction: total goals over 1.5 (odds 1.72).