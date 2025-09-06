RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Zambia vs Morocco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025

Zambia vs Morocco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Zambia vs Morocco prediction Photo: https://frmf.ma/Author unknownn
Zambia
08 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Morocco
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.6
As part of the 8th round of World Cup qualification for African national teams, Zambia will face Morocco. The match will take place on Monday, September 8, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on team goal productivity in this clash.

Zambia

Zambia enters this fixture in a tough spot, as the team has failed to secure a win in seven consecutive matches. Their recent African Nations Championship campaign ended disastrously, suffering four straight defeats. The COSAFA Cup also brought no joy, with the team unable to achieve a positive result.

In World Cup qualification, Zambia currently sits third in the group with six points, trailing Tanzania by four points for second place. Theoretically, they still have a chance to fight for a top-two finish, but the remaining fixtures are daunting: up next is Morocco, followed by Tanzania, and finally Niger.

When it comes to head-to-head encounters with Morocco on home soil, Zambia holds a certain historical edge. Out of six home matches against the Moroccans, they have claimed four wins, one draw, and only one defeat. However, it's important to note that all these successes came before 1993, and their relevance in modern football is limited.

Morocco

After a spectacular World Cup run in Qatar, where Morocco reached the semifinals and lost to Croatia in the third-place match, the Atlas Lions continue to prove their elite status. In World Cup qualifying, Morocco has been flawless: six matches, six wins, a staggering 19-2 goal difference, and a commanding eight-point lead over nearest rivals Tanzania.

Their form is equally impressive—Morocco has won seven of their last eight fixtures. In the latest qualifying round, they demolished Niger 5-0, further underlining their dominance. At the African Nations Championship, Morocco even lifted the trophy, beating Madagascar in the final without several key Europe-based stars.

Head-to-head against Zambia also favors Morocco in recent history, as they have won the last four meetings between the sides.

Probable lineups

  • Zambia: Mwansa, Chepeshi, Chanda, Kanguluma, Chishimba, Mulambia, Tembo, Kampamba, Zulu, Kayombo, Chisala.
  • Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Belamari, Amrabat, Dias, El Ainaoui, Saibari, Ben Siger, El Kaabi.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Zambia has lost 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Zambia has lost 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • Morocco has won 19 of their last 21 matches.
  • Morocco has won 10 of their last 11 away games.
  • Morocco has won the last 4 head-to-head meetings.
  • Four of the last five head-to-head games saw over 2.5 goals.

Zambia vs Morocco match prediction

Morocco heads into this match in red-hot form, confidently topping the group and a win here would all but secure their World Cup ticket. Zambia, on the other hand, is mired in a poor run, losing six of their last seven matches and struggling even at home. Encounters between these teams are typically high-scoring, with four of the last five producing over 2.5 goals. All signs point to Morocco finding the net, with Zambia likely to respond. My pick for this match is over 2 total goals, with odds of 1.6.

