Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.73 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The World Cup qualifying match between Guinea-Bissau and Djibouti will take place on September 8, 2025. This fixture is part of the African qualifiers, where both teams continue their battle for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

See also: England vs Andorra: how many goals will England score in this match?

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Djibouti are considered the group's underdogs and currently sit bottom of the table with just one point.

Guinea-Bissau are winless in their last five matches: three draws and two defeats.

Djibouti's form is even worse: four losses and one draw in their last five outings.

The previous meeting between these sides was in 2023, when Guinea-Bissau claimed a narrow 1-0 victory.

Djibouti have conceded 19 goals in their last four matches.

Match preview:

Guinea-Bissau enter this clash as clear favourites. The team are regulars at the Africa Cup of Nations and feature players competing in top European leagues. Under Emiliano Té, the squad relies on physical football and rapid counterattacks, while their home matches are always played in front of passionate supporters.

Djibouti, meanwhile, remain one of the CAF zone's outsiders. The national team rarely picks up points in qualifying campaigns and primarily focuses on a defensive setup. Nevertheless, they strive to stay disciplined and make the most of any rare attacking opportunities, especially from set pieces.

For Guinea-Bissau, this match is a golden chance to strengthen their position in the table and secure three crucial points in the World Cup qualification race. As for Djibouti, they will aim to put up a fight and perhaps spring a surprise, but the hosts' class and experience are clearly superior.

Probable lineups for the match:

Guinea-Bissau: Balde, Encada, Mane, Kande, Imbene, Bura, Dalco, Cardoso Mane, Camara, Balde, Beto.

Balde, Encada, Mane, Kande, Imbene, Bura, Dalco, Cardoso Mane, Camara, Balde, Beto. Djibouti: Said, Dager, Jama, Elabe, Farada, Mohamed, Wais, Gohar, Ali, Mahamed, Osman.

Guinea-Bissau vs Djibouti match prediction:

Given the gulf in quality and experience, as well as Guinea-Bissau's attacking potential, an open game with plenty of chances at Djibouti's goal is expected. The hosts will likely try to settle the outcome in the first half, while the visitors may look for opportunities on the break. Prediction: over 3 goals (odds 1.73).