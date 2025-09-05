RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions England vs Andorra: how many goals will the Three Lions score in this match?

England vs Andorra: how many goals will the Three Lions score in this match?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
England vs Andorra prediction Photo: https://x.com/England
England
England England Schedule England News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
06 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Birmingham, Villa Park
Andorra
Andorra Andorra Schedule Andorra News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game England Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.4
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In a World Cup 2026 qualifying match, England will face off against Andorra. The game is set for Saturday, September 6, with kickoff at 18:00 CET. Here’s our match preview and prediction.

England vs Andorra: match preview

England have already played three matches in this qualifying campaign. The team started earlier than the rest, having missed out on the final stage of the UEFA Nations League. Their qualifying run has been strong so far: a 2-0 win over Albania, a convincing 3-0 victory against Latvia, and a narrow 1-0 win over Andorra. The group also includes Serbia, England’s main rival for top spot, but they haven’t faced each other yet. Overall, the group looks straightforward for the Three Lions, who are expected to secure the top spot and direct qualification for the World Cup. Notably, England are now managed by Thomas Tuchel, under whom the team has suffered just one defeat—a 1-3 loss in a friendly against Senegal.

Andorra, meanwhile, are the group’s clear underdog. They’ve played the most matches so far—four—and have lost every single one. First, a 0-1 defeat to Latvia, then a heavy 0-3 loss to Albania, followed by a narrow 0-1 setback against England and another 0-3 loss, this time to Serbia. That leaves Andorra with zero points, zero goals scored, and bottom of the table. Theoretically, they could still finish second or third, but realistically, that’s not going to happen. In fact, it’s questionable whether Andorra can even earn a single point in this qualifying campaign.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Andorra are winless in their last six matches and have lost four in a row.
  • England have lost just once in their last seven matches, winning the other six.
  • The Three Lions have scored at least once in each of their last 14 games.
  • In their previous head-to-head, England edged Andorra 1-0.
  • England have never lost or drawn against Andorra in their history.

Probable line-ups

  • England: D. Henderson; Livramento, Stones, Burn, Spence; Rice, J. Henderson; Bowen, Rogers, Rashford; Kane
  • Andorra: Alvarez; Borra, Olivera, Llovera, San Nicolas, M. Garcia; Martinez, M. Vales, M. Rebes, Cervos; R. Fernandez

Prediction

England are the undisputed favourites for this home fixture. Expect a one-sided affair, and we recommend a bet on England’s individual total over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.4.

Prediction on game England Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.4
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ukraine vs France prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Ukraine vs France prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Ukraine Odds: 1.63 France Recommended 1xBet
Switzerland vs Kosovo prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Switzerland vs Kosovo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Switzerland Odds: 2.05 Kosovo Bet now Melbet
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction US Open Today, 15:00 Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips - September 5, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.72 Carlos Alcaraz Bet now Melbet
Morocco vs Niger prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Morocco vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Morocco Odds: 1.75 Niger Recommended Mostbet
Mauritania vs Togo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Mauritania vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Mauritania Odds: 1.62 Togo Bet now Mostbet
Ivory Coast vs Burundi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Côte d'Ivoire vs Burundi prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 5 September 2025 Ivory Coast Odds: 1.7 Burundi Bet now 1xBet
Egypt vs Ethiopia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Egypt vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Egypt Odds: 1.66 Ethiopia Recommended Melbet
Bermuda vs Jamaica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 18:00 Bermuda vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 6, 2025 Bermuda Odds: 1.65 Jamaica Bet now 1xBet
Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky prediction WNBA Today, 19:30 Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky prediction and betting tip for September 6, 2025 Indiana Fever Odds: 1.62 Chicago Sky Bet now Mostbet
Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction WNBA Today, 19:30 Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction and bet for September 6, 2025 Atlanta Dream Odds: 1.68 Los Angeles Sparks Recommended Melbet
Haiti vs Honduras prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Haiti vs Honduras: Who will kick off World Cup qualifying with a win? Haiti Odds: 1.95 Honduras Bet now Mostbet
Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Trinidad and Tobago vs Curaçao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 Trinidad and Tobago Odds: 1.68 Curacao Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores