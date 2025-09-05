Prediction on game England Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.4 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In a World Cup 2026 qualifying match, England will face off against Andorra. The game is set for Saturday, September 6, with kickoff at 18:00 CET. Here’s our match preview and prediction.

England vs Andorra: match preview

England have already played three matches in this qualifying campaign. The team started earlier than the rest, having missed out on the final stage of the UEFA Nations League. Their qualifying run has been strong so far: a 2-0 win over Albania, a convincing 3-0 victory against Latvia, and a narrow 1-0 win over Andorra. The group also includes Serbia, England’s main rival for top spot, but they haven’t faced each other yet. Overall, the group looks straightforward for the Three Lions, who are expected to secure the top spot and direct qualification for the World Cup. Notably, England are now managed by Thomas Tuchel, under whom the team has suffered just one defeat—a 1-3 loss in a friendly against Senegal.

Andorra, meanwhile, are the group’s clear underdog. They’ve played the most matches so far—four—and have lost every single one. First, a 0-1 defeat to Latvia, then a heavy 0-3 loss to Albania, followed by a narrow 0-1 setback against England and another 0-3 loss, this time to Serbia. That leaves Andorra with zero points, zero goals scored, and bottom of the table. Theoretically, they could still finish second or third, but realistically, that’s not going to happen. In fact, it’s questionable whether Andorra can even earn a single point in this qualifying campaign.

Key facts and head-to-head

Andorra are winless in their last six matches and have lost four in a row.

England have lost just once in their last seven matches, winning the other six.

The Three Lions have scored at least once in each of their last 14 games.

In their previous head-to-head, England edged Andorra 1-0.

England have never lost or drawn against Andorra in their history.

Probable line-ups

England: D. Henderson; Livramento, Stones, Burn, Spence; Rice, J. Henderson; Bowen, Rogers, Rashford; Kane

Andorra: Alvarez; Borra, Olivera, Llovera, San Nicolas, M. Garcia; Martinez, M. Vales, M. Rebes, Cervos; R. Fernandez

Prediction

England are the undisputed favourites for this home fixture. Expect a one-sided affair, and we recommend a bet on England’s individual total over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.4.