Will miss several weeks. Jeremie Frimpong's recovery timeline revealed

A blow for Liverpool
Football news Today, 12:51
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Frimpong to miss several matches as Liverpool confirm recovery timeline https://x.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1983889705818271746

The Dutchman sustained an injury in the third round of the Champions League against Eintracht and has already missed the matches against Brentford and Crystal Palace. He is expected to be sidelined for several more games.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong is set to miss around six weeks due to injury.

Frimpong has quickly established himself as a key figure in the Reds' backline, and his absence could cause problems for the team in the upcoming fixtures.

This season, the Dutchman has featured in nine matches for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring once.

Reminder: Liverpool have lost more matches than any other top-5 league side in the past month.

