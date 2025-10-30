Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.83 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of Matchday 10 in the English Premier League takes place this Saturday at Turf Moor, where Burnley host the league leaders, Arsenal. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Burnley had a rough start to the season, struggling to find stability for quite some time. However, in the last two rounds, Scott Parker’s men finally snapped their winless streak. First, they confidently defeated Leeds (2-0), then clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton, with South African striker Lyle Foster netting the winner in the 90+5th minute.

These results helped Burnley climb out of the relegation zone and move up to 16th place with ten points. However, Swiss forward Zeki Amdouni, who returned from a loan spell at Benfica, is still sidelined. He’s out with a cruciate ligament rupture, and there’s no set timeline for his recovery.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are enjoying a fantastic start to their campaign. Across 14 matches in all competitions, the Gunners have suffered just one defeat—against Liverpool (0-1) in the third round—and drawn once, facing Manchester City (1-1). Mikel Arteta’s side have won every other match, and are currently riding an eight-game winning streak.

Just days ago, Arsenal comfortably progressed past Brighton in the EFL Cup, winning 2-0. So the Londoners come into this Premier League Matchday 10 fixture in top form, despite injuries to several key players—Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, and Martin Ødegaard.

Match facts and head-to-head

Over 2 goals were scored in four of Burnley’s last five matches.

Both teams have scored in five of Burnley’s last six games.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eleven matches.

There have been under 3 goals scored in five of Arsenal’s last six outings.

In the last ten meetings between these sides, Arsenal have a clear edge: the Londoners have won six, Burnley just once, with three draws.

Their most recent encounter ended in a resounding 5-0 win for Arsenal.

Probable lineups

Burnley: Dúbravka - Walker, Tuanzebe, Estève, Hartman - Luís, Cullen, Ugochukwu - Larsen, Anthony, Flemming

Dúbravka - Walker, Tuanzebe, Estève, Hartman - Luís, Cullen, Ugochukwu - Larsen, Anthony, Flemming Arsenal: Raya - Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly - Zubimendi, Merino, Eze - Saka, Trossard, Gyökeres

Prediction

I expect this to be a high-scoring match. Arsenal, in my opinion, should find the net at least twice, but Burnley are also capable of taking their chances—they’ve been scoring plenty, considering their position in the table. My prediction: over 2.5 total goals.