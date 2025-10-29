Prediction on game Total under 5.5 Odds: 1.67 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Thursday, October 30, the 1/64 round of the Spanish Cup brings us a clash as Alavés travel to face CD Getxo. Read on for details about both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

CD Getxo is a club from the Basque regional league in Spain, located in the province of Biscay. In this season’s Spanish Cup, they have already turned heads by defeating Betis Valladolid 2-1 on aggregate.

For the CD Getxo players, this upcoming encounter with a La Liga side is a real celebration. It’s a rare opportunity to showcase their talent on a big stage, so expect them to give it everything they’ve got.

Alavés approach this Copa del Rey tie after a defeat to Rayo Vallecano (0-1). Eduardo Coudet’s side last tasted victory on October 5th, beating Elche 3-1. Currently, Alavés sit mid-table in La Liga, with twelve points to their name.

Last season in the Copa del Rey, Alavés edged past Compostela (1-0) in the opening round. In the next round, they faced Minera: the match ended 2-2 in regular time, but the Basques prevailed in the penalty shootout — 4-2.

This cup campaign is crucial for Alavés, as the team is eager to make a mark in the competition. At the same time, the match gives Coudet a chance to experiment with his lineup and wisely manage resources ahead of upcoming La Liga fixtures.

Match facts and head-to-head

Three of CD Getxo’s last four matches have seen fewer than two goals scored.

In four of Alavés’ last five matches, there have been more than two goals scored.

These teams have never met before in official competition.

Probable lineups

CD Getxo: Josu - Martinez, Dorron, Fernández, Berenguer - Garrido, Alonso, Torralvo - Dávilla, Santos, Predeta

Josu - Martinez, Dorron, Fernández, Berenguer - Garrido, Alonso, Torralvo - Dávilla, Santos, Predeta Alavés: Sivera - Otto, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Lekhedim - Vicente, Blanco, Suárez, Aleñá - Martinez, Boyé

Prediction

Despite the difference in levels between the teams and Alavés being the clear favorite, cup matches are rarely a walk in the park for them. That’s why I don’t expect a blowout — this will likely be a hard-fought contest. Goals could be at a premium; I don’t see more than five in this one. My prediction: total under 5.5.