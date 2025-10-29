CD Getxo vs Alavés. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 30, 2025
On Thursday, October 30, the 1/64 round of the Spanish Cup brings us a clash as Alavés travel to face CD Getxo. Read on for details about both teams and our match prediction.
Match preview
CD Getxo is a club from the Basque regional league in Spain, located in the province of Biscay. In this season’s Spanish Cup, they have already turned heads by defeating Betis Valladolid 2-1 on aggregate.
For the CD Getxo players, this upcoming encounter with a La Liga side is a real celebration. It’s a rare opportunity to showcase their talent on a big stage, so expect them to give it everything they’ve got.
Alavés approach this Copa del Rey tie after a defeat to Rayo Vallecano (0-1). Eduardo Coudet’s side last tasted victory on October 5th, beating Elche 3-1. Currently, Alavés sit mid-table in La Liga, with twelve points to their name.
Last season in the Copa del Rey, Alavés edged past Compostela (1-0) in the opening round. In the next round, they faced Minera: the match ended 2-2 in regular time, but the Basques prevailed in the penalty shootout — 4-2.
This cup campaign is crucial for Alavés, as the team is eager to make a mark in the competition. At the same time, the match gives Coudet a chance to experiment with his lineup and wisely manage resources ahead of upcoming La Liga fixtures.
Match facts and head-to-head
- Three of CD Getxo’s last four matches have seen fewer than two goals scored.
- In four of Alavés’ last five matches, there have been more than two goals scored.
- These teams have never met before in official competition.
Probable lineups
- CD Getxo: Josu - Martinez, Dorron, Fernández, Berenguer - Garrido, Alonso, Torralvo - Dávilla, Santos, Predeta
- Alavés: Sivera - Otto, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Lekhedim - Vicente, Blanco, Suárez, Aleñá - Martinez, Boyé
Prediction
Despite the difference in levels between the teams and Alavés being the clear favorite, cup matches are rarely a walk in the park for them. That’s why I don’t expect a blowout — this will likely be a hard-fought contest. Goals could be at a premium; I don’t see more than five in this one. My prediction: total under 5.5.