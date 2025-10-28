ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Metz vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025

Metz vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Metz vs Lens prediction https://x.com/RCLens/status/1982492424233779360
Metz Metz
Ligue 1 France (Round 10) 29 oct 2025, 14:00
- : -
France, Metz, Stade Saint Symphorien
Lens Lens
One of the fixtures of Matchday 10 in the French championship will take place on Wednesday at the Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz, where the local side will host Lens. I'm offering a prediction on the outcome of this clash, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Metz is enduring an extremely tough period. After nine rounds, the team has collected just two points, drawing only with Angers and Le Havre. All other matches ended in defeat, often heavy ones: in the last round, Metz fell to Lille 1-6, and before that suffered a 0-4 loss to Toulouse.

Despite being Ligue 1 newcomers—having only won promotion to the top flight last season—these results under coach Stéphane Le Mignan have come as a real shock to both experts and fans.

In stark contrast to Metz, Lens is in outstanding form. The team sits second in the league, trailing leaders PSG by just one point. Lens have won three straight matches, and in the last round pulled off a dramatic comeback victory against direct European place rivals Marseille.

A major part of Lens's recent success can be credited to new signing Odsonne Édouard, who arrived from Crystal Palace this summer. He’s netted all three of his goals in the past three matches, showcasing top form and emerging as a key player for the squad.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Metz have lost three matches in a row.
  • Metz are winless in ten consecutive matches.
  • Lens, meanwhile, have won three consecutive matches.
  • Four of Lens's last five games have seen over two goals scored.
  • In the last ten head-to-head meetings, Metz have the advantage: six wins, three draws, and only one victory for Lens.

Probable lineups

  • Metz: Fischer - Kouao, Gbamin, Yegbe, Colin - Deminguet, Stambouli, Hein - Tsitaishvili, Sabaly, Diallo
  • Lens: Risser - Gradit, Baidoo, Sarr - Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol - Thauvin, Saīd, Fofana

Prediction

Right now, I believe Lens are significantly stronger than their opponents. I see no reason to think Metz can take points off them, so my prediction is a Lens victory.

