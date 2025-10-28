Prediction on game Mallorca Total under 5.5 Odds: 1.62 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Wednesday, October 29, the 1/64 finals of the Copa del Rey will see Mallorca travel to face Sant Just. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and a match prediction below.

Match preview

Sant Just is a club from the Catalan regional league in Spain. The team has already made a statement in the Copa del Rey by thrashing Atletico Calatayud with an aggregate score of 7-1. For the San Just players, facing a La Liga representative is a real event. This is a rare opportunity to showcase their talent on a big stage, and the team will give it everything they've got, as it's uncertain when such a chance may come again.

Mallorca comes into the match in decent form. Over their last four La Liga fixtures, they've avoided defeat three times and picked up two wins. In their previous outing, Jagoba Arrasate's side salvaged a point in the dying minutes against Levante—Pablo Maffeo's goal secured a 1-1 draw.

This marks the beginning of Mallorca's Copa del Rey campaign. Last year, the team was knocked out at this very stage, losing to Pontevedra, so this time they'll be hoping to progress further. Still, the cup is unlikely to be a top priority—Arrasate will probably give playing time to some fringe players. Moreover, Mallorca has an important La Liga match against Betis coming up.

Match facts and head-to-head

Sant Just are winless in their last three matches.

Sant Just have failed to score in their last three matches.

Mallorca have conceded in three consecutive matches.

Both teams have scored in seven of Mallorca's last nine matches.

These teams have never met in an official match before.

Probable lineups

Sant Just: Toni - Palaus, Nacho, Montes, Kanté - Rupi, Gaspar, Beattie - Garcia, Gil, Ander

Toni - Palaus, Nacho, Montes, Kanté - Rupi, Gaspar, Beattie - Garcia, Gil, Ander Mallorca: Román - Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica - Morlanes, Costa, Darder - Joseph, Virgili, Muriqi

Prediction

I believe Mallorca will take the win, but it probably won't be a blowout. The hosts will be eager to impress, while the visitors are unlikely to go all out with crucial La Liga fixtures on the horizon. My prediction: Mallorca individual total under 5.5 goals.