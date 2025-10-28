ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa del Rey Predictions Sant Just vs Mallorca: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 29, 2025

Sant Just vs Mallorca: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 29, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Sant Just vs Mallorca prediction https://x.com/RCD_Mallorca/status/1979548585495527634
Sant Just Sant Just
Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) 29 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain,
Mallorca Mallorca
Review Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Mallorca Total under 5.5
Odds: 1.62
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Wednesday, October 29, the 1/64 finals of the Copa del Rey will see Mallorca travel to face Sant Just. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and a match prediction below.

Match preview

Sant Just is a club from the Catalan regional league in Spain. The team has already made a statement in the Copa del Rey by thrashing Atletico Calatayud with an aggregate score of 7-1. For the San Just players, facing a La Liga representative is a real event. This is a rare opportunity to showcase their talent on a big stage, and the team will give it everything they've got, as it's uncertain when such a chance may come again.

Mallorca comes into the match in decent form. Over their last four La Liga fixtures, they've avoided defeat three times and picked up two wins. In their previous outing, Jagoba Arrasate's side salvaged a point in the dying minutes against Levante—Pablo Maffeo's goal secured a 1-1 draw.

This marks the beginning of Mallorca's Copa del Rey campaign. Last year, the team was knocked out at this very stage, losing to Pontevedra, so this time they'll be hoping to progress further. Still, the cup is unlikely to be a top priority—Arrasate will probably give playing time to some fringe players. Moreover, Mallorca has an important La Liga match against Betis coming up.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sant Just are winless in their last three matches.
  • Sant Just have failed to score in their last three matches.
  • Mallorca have conceded in three consecutive matches.
  • Both teams have scored in seven of Mallorca's last nine matches.
  • These teams have never met in an official match before.

Probable lineups

  • Sant Just: Toni - Palaus, Nacho, Montes, Kanté - Rupi, Gaspar, Beattie - Garcia, Gil, Ander
  • Mallorca: Román - Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica - Morlanes, Costa, Darder - Joseph, Virgili, Muriqi

Prediction

I believe Mallorca will take the win, but it probably won't be a blowout. The hosts will be eager to impress, while the visitors are unlikely to go all out with crucial La Liga fixtures on the horizon. My prediction: Mallorca individual total under 5.5 goals.

Prediction on game Mallorca Total under 5.5
Odds: 1.62
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Rivers United FC vs Ikorodu City prediction NPFL Nigeria 29 oct 2025, 11:00 Rivers United vs Ikorodu City: Can Ikorodu City Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Rivers United FC Odds: 1.46 Ikorodu City Recommended 1xBet
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 29 oct 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Al Ahly prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 1.8 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 29 oct 2025, 13:00 Mainz — Stuttgart Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 29 October 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.53 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Juventus vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 13:30 Juventus - Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.75 Udinese Recommended Melbet
Como vs Verona prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 13:30 Como vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Como Odds: 1.73 Verona Bet now Mostbet
Metz vs Lens prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Metz vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Metz Odds: 1.5 Lens Bet now 1xBet
CD Sant Jordi vs Osasuna prediction Copa del Rey Spain 29 oct 2025, 14:00 San Jordi vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025 CD Sant Jordi Odds: 1.69 Osasuna Recommended Mostbet
Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Lorient vs PSG: Will PSG’s Winless Streak Continue? Lorient Odds: 1.45 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Mostbet
Le Havre vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Le Havre vs Brest: Can Brest End Their Winless Streak? Le Havre Odds: 1.72 Brest Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Nice vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 29, 2025 Nice Odds: 1.65 Lille Recommended Mostbet
Los Garres vs Elche prediction Copa del Rey Spain 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Los Garres vs Elche: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 29, 2025 Los Garres Odds: 1.95 Elche Bet now 1xBet
Inter vs Fiorentina prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 15:45 Inter vs Fiorentina: Have Inter Recovered After the Defeat to Napoli? Inter Odds: 1.43 Fiorentina Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores