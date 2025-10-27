ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions Darmstadt — Schalke Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 29 October 2025

Darmstadt — Schalke Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 29 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Darmstadt vs Schalke 04 prediction Photo: https://x.com/s04/Author unknownn
Darmstadt Darmstadt
DFB-Pokal Germany (Round 2) 29 oct 2025, 15:45
- : -
Germany, Darmstadt, Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor
Schalke 04 Schalke 04
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.52
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On October 29, 2025, the 1/16 finals of the DFB-Pokal will feature a clash between Darmstadt and Schalke. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this matchup.

Darmstadt

Darmstadt come into this match following three games without a win. In their most recent league outing, the team suffered a defeat, ending a five-match unbeaten run. That loss came specifically against Schalke, and it occurred away from home. This was Darmstadt’s second defeat of the season. So far, they have also recorded three draws and five victories, placing them 6th in the table with 18 points, six behind Schalke.

In the DFB-Pokal, Darmstadt faced a relatively weak opponent in Lübeck from the Regional League in the first round and secured a 2-1 victory.

Darmstadt’s home form has been solid this season — they remain unbeaten at home, with three wins and two draws from five matches played.

As for their head-to-head record at home against Schalke, in the last five meetings between the teams, Darmstadt have won twice, while Schalke have claimed three victories.

Schalke

Schalke have started the season in strong form. Their 1-0 home victory over Darmstadt marked their fifth consecutive win in the 2. Bundesliga. Notably, in four of those five wins, they kept a clean sheet. Overall, in their last ten matches, Schalke have won eight and lost two. They currently sit top of the table with 24 points and have only conceded five goals — the best defensive record after the first ten rounds of the season.

In the DFB-Pokal, Schalke began their campaign against Lokomotive Leipzig and managed a narrow 1-0 victory after extra time.

As for their head-to-head record against Darmstadt in recent years, the meetings have been fairly balanced. In the last eight encounters between the sides, each team has recorded four wins. These matches have often been high-scoring: five of the eight games saw over 2.5 goals and goals scored by both teams.

Probable Lineups

  • Darmstadt: Schuhen, Maglica, Vukotic, Pfeiffer, Richter, Akiyama, Marseiler, Corredor, Boetius, Bialek, Hornby
  • Schalke: Karius, Ayhan, Katic, Kurucay, Gantenbein, El-Faouzi, Schallenberg, Becker, Backmann, Karaman, Sylla

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Darmstadt have won or drawn 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Schalke have won 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Schalke have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • Schalke have scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Darmstadt — Schalke Prediction

Both teams enter this match in good form. Darmstadt have been strong at home in the league and had a solid unbeaten run leading up to last weekend. As for Schalke, they are currently the leaders of the 2. Bundesliga and the team is clearly on the rise. Head-to-head meetings in recent years show a relatively balanced record between the sides, with both teams often scoring and producing high-scoring encounters. Considering this is a knockout cup match and taking into account all the factors, there is every reason to expect an entertaining, high-scoring game with goals from both teams. My bet for this match — Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.52

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.52
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Samsunspor vs Rizespor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Samsunspor vs Rizespor: Will Samsunspor Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Samsunspor Odds: 1.9 Rizespor Recommended Mostbet
Gaziantep FK vs Fenerbahce prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for Third Place in the Süper Lig? Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.69 Fenerbahce Bet now 1xBet
Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 15:00 Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 27, 2025 Barracas Central Odds: 1.55 Boca Juniors Bet now Mostbet
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Betis vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 27, 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.63 Atletico Madrid Recommended 1xBet
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Real Betis — Atletico Madrid Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.55 Atletico Madrid Bet now Melbet
Moreirense vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 16:15 Moreirense — Porto Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025 Moreirense Odds: 1.8 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Lecce vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 October 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.53 SSC Napoli Recommended 1xBet
Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 28 October 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.55 Holstein Kiel Bet now Mostbet
Hertha Berlin vs Elversberg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Hertha vs Elversberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.56 Elversberg Bet now Melbet
Lecce vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.55 SSC Napoli Recommended Melbet
FC Heidenheim vs Hamburger SV prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Heidenheim — Hamburger Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 28 October 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.58 Hamburger SV Bet now Melbet
Constancia vs Girona prediction Copa del Rey Spain 28 oct 2025, 14:00 Constància vs Girona: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 28, 2025 Constancia Odds: 1.75 Girona Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores