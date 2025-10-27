Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.52 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 29, 2025, the 1/16 finals of the DFB-Pokal will feature a clash between Darmstadt and Schalke. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this matchup.

Darmstadt

Darmstadt come into this match following three games without a win. In their most recent league outing, the team suffered a defeat, ending a five-match unbeaten run. That loss came specifically against Schalke, and it occurred away from home. This was Darmstadt’s second defeat of the season. So far, they have also recorded three draws and five victories, placing them 6th in the table with 18 points, six behind Schalke.

In the DFB-Pokal, Darmstadt faced a relatively weak opponent in Lübeck from the Regional League in the first round and secured a 2-1 victory.

Darmstadt’s home form has been solid this season — they remain unbeaten at home, with three wins and two draws from five matches played.

As for their head-to-head record at home against Schalke, in the last five meetings between the teams, Darmstadt have won twice, while Schalke have claimed three victories.

Schalke

Schalke have started the season in strong form. Their 1-0 home victory over Darmstadt marked their fifth consecutive win in the 2. Bundesliga. Notably, in four of those five wins, they kept a clean sheet. Overall, in their last ten matches, Schalke have won eight and lost two. They currently sit top of the table with 24 points and have only conceded five goals — the best defensive record after the first ten rounds of the season.

In the DFB-Pokal, Schalke began their campaign against Lokomotive Leipzig and managed a narrow 1-0 victory after extra time.

As for their head-to-head record against Darmstadt in recent years, the meetings have been fairly balanced. In the last eight encounters between the sides, each team has recorded four wins. These matches have often been high-scoring: five of the eight games saw over 2.5 goals and goals scored by both teams.

Probable Lineups

Darmstadt: Schuhen, Maglica, Vukotic, Pfeiffer, Richter, Akiyama, Marseiler, Corredor, Boetius, Bialek, Hornby

Schuhen, Maglica, Vukotic, Pfeiffer, Richter, Akiyama, Marseiler, Corredor, Boetius, Bialek, Hornby Schalke: Karius, Ayhan, Katic, Kurucay, Gantenbein, El-Faouzi, Schallenberg, Becker, Backmann, Karaman, Sylla

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Darmstadt have won or drawn 6 of their last 7 matches.

Schalke have won 5 of their last 6 matches.

Schalke have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Schalke have scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Darmstadt — Schalke Prediction

Both teams enter this match in good form. Darmstadt have been strong at home in the league and had a solid unbeaten run leading up to last weekend. As for Schalke, they are currently the leaders of the 2. Bundesliga and the team is clearly on the rise. Head-to-head meetings in recent years show a relatively balanced record between the sides, with both teams often scoring and producing high-scoring encounters. Considering this is a knockout cup match and taking into account all the factors, there is every reason to expect an entertaining, high-scoring game with goals from both teams. My bet for this match — Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.52