Prediction on game Win Roma Odds: 1.54 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the ninth round of the Italian Serie A, Roma will face Parma in a highly anticipated clash. The match is set to take place in Rome on Wednesday, October 29, with kickoff scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Roma have started the 2025/26 season on a confident note, launching their Serie A campaign with five wins in their first eight matches—a testament to the team’s potential. On home turf, the Giallorossi aim to dictate the tempo, but interestingly, all four of their defeats this season have come at the Stadio Olimpico.

Recently, the Romans have run into trouble. Losses to Inter (0-1) and Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League (1-2) have exposed issues with converting chances and coping with intense pressing from opponents. Offensively, Roma have managed just eight goals in Serie A—a tally that falls short of expectations given their squad’s attacking talent.

Defensively, the team looks more solid, conceding only three goals in the league. Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini puts a premium on discipline and tactical organization, while also working to improve his side’s finishing inside the opposition box.

The main headache for the manager remains the lack of a consistent goalscorer. Neither Ferguson nor Dovbyk has lived up to expectations so far, so the club is expected to be active in the winter transfer market in search of a new striker.

Parma have embarked on the new season under the guidance of young Spanish manager Carlos Cuesta and, as expected, have encountered several challenges. The team has collected just seven points so far, and their attacking play inspires little confidence.

Following the departures of Man and Bonny, Parma have been left without a true attacking leader, which has translated into serious problems in front of goal. Overall, the team creates very few chances and boasts the weakest attack in Serie A, having scored only three goals in eight matches.

In recent outings, Parma have shown signs of improvement: a goalless draw with Genoa (0-0) and a 2-1 win over Torino have boosted the squad’s morale. Crucially, the team has started to control the midfield more effectively, but key players like Matteo Pellegrino have yet to deliver consistent results.

Defensively, Parma remain vulnerable. Against a strong opponent like Roma, these weaknesses could prove decisive. The team will need tight defensive organization and quick counterattacks if they hope to snatch any points.

Match facts

Roma have won just one of their last three matches.

The Romans have lost three home games in a row.

Parma have failed to score in three consecutive matches.

Parma have yet to score away from home this season.

Roma average 1 goal per game at home, while Parma average just 0.3 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Roma : Svilar, Ndicka, Mancini, Celik, Wesley, Tsimikas, Kone, Pellegrini, Sule, Dybala, Dovbyk.

: Svilar, Ndicka, Mancini, Celik, Wesley, Tsimikas, Kone, Pellegrini, Sule, Dybala, Dovbyk. Parma: Suzuki, Del Prato, Circati, Valenti, Ordoñez, Britschgi, Estevez, Keita, Bernabe, Cutrone, Pellegrino.

H2H

Roma have beaten Parma in their last two head-to-head meetings by an aggregate score of 6-0.

Parma have not won in Rome since 1997.

Prediction

Roma have not been prolific in front of goal and are currently enduring a rough patch at home. Their opponents’ attacking woes are even more pronounced, so Gasperini’s men have a great opportunity to snap their poor run. My pick is a home win.