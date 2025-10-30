Tough patch. Liverpool have lost the most matches among top-5 league teams in the past month

Time to turn things around.

Liverpool faced Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the EFL Cup but suffered a 0–3 defeat, marking a significant setback.

Details: Over the past month, starting from September 27, Liverpool have lost more matches than any other team in Europe’s top-5 leagues.

The Reds were beaten twice by Crystal Palace, 1–2 and 0–3, and also suffered losses to Galatasaray 0–1, Chelsea 1–2, Manchester United 1–2, and Brentford 2–3. Their only victory in this period came against Eintracht Frankfurt, a 5–1 win. In total, six defeats in seven matches.

Liverpool have 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 than ANY team in Europe's top 5 leagues since September 27th 🤯❌ pic.twitter.com/x2fcOSVxkN — LiveScore (@livescore) October 30, 2025

Reminder: Liverpool were eliminated in the fourth round of this year’s EFL Cup after a shocking 0–3 defeat to Crystal Palace — matching a negative record that had stood since 1934.