Where are Leao and Giroud? AC Milan has set an Italian anti-record in the Champions League

AC Milan suffered a 0-3 defeat against PSG in the third round of the Champions League. The situation for the Rossoneri has reached a critical juncture. AC Milan finds themselves at the bottom of Group F with just two points, while PSG leads with six points, and Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle each have four points.

In addition to the loss in Paris, AC Milan has now earned the unenviable distinction of an anti-record for Italian clubs in the Champions League, as reported by Opta. The Rossoneri have failed to find the net in their fifth consecutive match, a streak that commenced in last year's Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan (0:2, 0:1). In the current season, AC Milan has been unable to score in matches against Newcastle (0:0) and Borussia Dortmund (0:0), despite having several goal-scoring opportunities, particularly in their home fixture against Newcastle.