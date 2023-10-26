Luis Enrique praised PSG players for their crushing victory in the Champions League

PSG coach Luis Enrique spoke to reporters after his players had defeated Milan in the third round of the Champions League group stage. The meeting ended with a score of 3:0.

The Spanish coach did not hide his emotions.

"I'm very happy and pleased! We didn't start very confidently, making mistakes in the first 20-25 minutes. Kylian's goal calmed us down. I think we were better than our opponents.

In a match of this level, it is impossible to dominate the entire game, but our defense was solid. "Usman's second goal, which was disallowed, helped the team loosen up in the second half, and they started to play with more confidence," he said.

Enrique emphasized the importance of this victory and praised his players for their confidence and perseverance.

PSG is currently in first place in the group with 6 points. As for Milan, the Italian giants are in last place with 2 points.